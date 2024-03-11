Joyce University Opens All Nursing Programs to Missouri and New Mexico Residents

Students can begin their nursing careers in as little as 20 months with Joyce University's programs.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri and New Mexico residents wishing to enter the field of nursing now have access to all of Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences ' hybrid nursing programs, providing a pathway to nursing licensure in as little as 20 months, with no prerequisites or prior experience required.

"The national nursing shortage is a healthcare crisis that affects all of us and Joyce University is committed to making quality nursing education available to as many qualified students as possible," said Dr. John Smith-Coppes, President and CEO of Joyce University. "By removing barriers to entry, opening all of our nursing programs to select states, and building a solid community of clinical partners, we are working to solve the nursing shortage one student at a time."

Students in both Missouri and New Mexico are now invited to enroll in any of Joyce University's suite of programs and pathways including its three pre-licensure programs: the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), and the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN). Joyce University's pre-licensure programs have no course prerequisites, with all required general education courses already included in the curriculum. Students who have a previously earned bachelor's degree in a non-nursing field can apply their degree toward a Bachelor of Science in nursing and complete the Accelerated BSN in just 20 months.

Nurses seeking to advance their careers can opt for Joyce's two post-licensure degree options including the 4-semester online RN to BSN program, or the online MSN in Leadership program, which offers two concentrations in Executive Nurse Leadership and Nursing Education and can be completed in as little as one year. In addition to online coursework, students will complete direct clinical experiences in their surrounding communities.

With Joyce University's hybrid learning models, students may attend live lectures online led by highly experienced nursing educators or engage with pre-recorded lectures asynchronously, and complete in-person clinical rotations or practice experience in their state of residence. Pre-licensure students will get the opportunity to join their Utah cohort in immersive, experiential skills labs at the industry-leading Joyce Johnson Center of Simulation located at the Draper, Utah campus.

Joyce University stands apart as a top choice for aspiring nurses who wish to enter their new careers practice-ready and as efficiently as possible; not only due to flexible learning models, high quality simulation experiences, and skilled nurse educators, but also for a wide network of clinical partners.

"Our emphasis on high quality education has built a reputation to maintain facility partnerships with over 170 clinical partners across Utah, Colorado, and Arizona." said Mykel Winter, Joyce University's Program Chair of Nursing Clinical Education. "These partnerships are instrumental in our continued growth into new states."

During pre-licensure clinical or capstone experiences, students will complete rotations in healthcare facilities where they apply the newly acquired knowledge and gain real-world nursing experience before taking the required NCLEX-RN exam and become licensed nurses. Last year, Joyce University students exceeded the national average for ASN programs in Q1-Q3, with a 92.12% NCLEX-RN first-time pass rate.

Enrollment is now open for Missouri and New Mexico students, with the next cohort of students starting in the Fall Semester on September 3, 2024.

Joyce University is institutionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) and is programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for the Associate of Science in Nursing degree program, and by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and Master of Science in Nursing programs.

For more information about Joyce University's dynamic nursing programs, visit joyce.edu.

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences is mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. With a recent expansion of its nursing programs to select regional locations, including Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, and New Mexico, Joyce University's expansion enables aspiring and working nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences