Joyful Peanuts Christmas Decorations Featuring Snoopy and Woodstock Available at Lowe's

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

23 Nov, 2023, 12:56 ET

Deck the Halls with Snoopy and Woodstock Decorations for the Ultimate Holiday Display

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Airblown® Inflatables to snow globes, the Peanuts Christmas collection by Gemmy at Lowe's will fill your home with the joy and nostalgia of the holiday season. 

Airblown® Inflatables

Deck the halls with Snoopy and Woodstock decorations from Gemmy for the ultimate holiday display.
New for 2023 are three festive inflatable scenes. Riding in style with the wind blowing through his ears, Snoopy wears cool sunglasses as he and Woodstock cruise through town on a motorcycle. The red and green motorcycle includes a "Christmas Cruisin'" sentiment and snowflakes on its side. This Motorcycle Scene is available now in stores and online at Lowe's.

An expert in holiday design, Snoopy lays atop his perfectly decorated red doghouse with a smile on his face after a job well done. The Decorating Scene showcases Snoopy's ornament-adorned Christmas tree and colorful Christmas lights strewn about his doghouse. A green stocking completes the look of his spirited home.

Holding a candy cane and wearing a green scarf and Santa hat, Snoopy waves to passersby and Christmas light-lookers. Beautifully wrapped presents sit to his left as he welcomes the merry season. The Candy Cane Scene is available at Lowe's for Black Friday, starting November 23rd.

Other Festive Decorations

The Peanuts collection from Gemmy also offers a delightful Lighted Tinsel Sculpture of Snoopy and Woodstock in a biplane. Vibrant hues of red, green, gold and blue tinsel with 60 LED lights make this charming sculpture an excellent addition to any Christmas display.

For those who wish for décor with a touch of nostalgia, the beautifully crafted Lighted Blow Mold is an ideal choice. Standing 2-ft tall, this blow mold features Snoopy in a Santa suit holding a green stocking with Woodstock peeking out.

There's even more to explore in stores and online at Lowe's, including the adorable Snoopy Side-Stepper and a Snow Globe that plays beloved Christmas songs.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

