JOYIN Launches Los Angeles Showroom for Retail Partners

Joyin US Corp

Feb 02, 2026, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYIN is pleased to announce the opening of its Los Angeles Showroom at the El Segundo Toy Building, officially welcoming visitors beginning in late March 2026. The showroom will serve as a dedicated space for buyers, distributors, and industry professionals to explore JOYIN's retail-ready toy and active play portfolio.

As JOYIN’s flagship brand, JOVA brings together sub-brands Vroomix, Ziffy, Play-Act, and Klever Kits across key toy categories.
JOYIN’s Los Angeles Showroom at the El Segundo Toy Building presents its JOVA platform and key sub-brands in a modern, centralized space for retail partners.
Located within the core toy industry hub supported by The Toy Association, the JOYIN LA Showroom provides a professional and efficient environment for business partners to connect, discover new products, and discuss future collaboration opportunities.

Showroom Details

Location:
El Segundo Toy Building101 Continental Blvd, Suite 1115
El Segundo, CA 90245, USA

Opening Period: Late March 2026
Visits: By appointment only

At the LA Showroom, JOYIN will present its flagship toy brand platform JOVA, powered by JOYIN, bringing together sub-brands Vroomix, Ziffy, Play-Act, and Klever Kits across key toy categories. The showroom will also feature JOYIN's independent outdoor and active play brand SLOOSH.

Together, these brands reflect JOYIN's strengths as a reliable, scalable, and market-driven partner with integrated capabilities in product development, sourcing, and retail execution.

Visitors can expect:

  • Latest collections from JOVA and its sub-brands
  • Seasonal and exclusive product launches
  • Hands-on product demonstrations and samples
  • One-on-one meetings with JOYIN's sales and product teams
  • Customized assortments for mass retail, specialty, and e-commerce channels
  • Market insights and merchandising solutions

Designed to support efficient sourcing and decision-making, the showroom enables buyers to review multiple product lines and explore tailored programs in one centralized location.

"We are excited to establish our presence at the El Segundo Toy Building and strengthen our engagement with buyers and industry partners," said Joe Zhang, Senior Director of Sales. "This showroom reflects our long-term commitment to delivering high-quality, market-ready solutions."

JOYIN warmly invites retailers, distributors, and industry professionals to schedule a visit and experience its full portfolio firsthand.

About JOYIN

JOYIN is a U.S. Based leading provider of innovative toy and active-play products, serving major retail, specialty, and e-commerce partners worldwide. With strong capabilities in product development, sourcing, and retail execution, JOYIN delivers scalable solutions tailored to diverse market needs.

Contact

Media Contact:
[email protected]

Sales Contact:
[email protected]

www.joyin.co

SOURCE Joyin US Corp

