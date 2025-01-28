JoySauce Taps Cineverse's Matchpoint™ to Deliver 'American Asian' Content to Streaming Platforms and Launch New Branded App

Matchpoint™ – Cineverse's Complete OTT Solution – to Empower JoySauce to Efficiently Deliver its Original Series and Licensed Content for Distribution via SVOD, AVOD and FAST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, today announced that Matchpoint ™, its proprietary streaming technology platform, is being used by JoySauce through a new strategic partnership. JoySauce – a leading lifestyle company for American Asians and their non-Asian family members, friends, and allies – is tapping into the full Matchpoint suite to license, monetize and distribute their full library of exclusive and original series and other curated, premium content.

JoySauce

Starting immediately, JoySauce will use Matchpoint to ingest the library of original dramatic shows, reality series and more – along with third-party content for which JoySauce holds streaming rights – which will initially be licensed to leading streaming platforms.

In phase two of this partnership, later in 2025, Cineverse will help create a new standalone streaming service, including a branded JoySauce subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) app and eventually a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel targeting both the AAPI community and all viewers interested in content showcasing the American Asian experience. These will be made available by Cineverse on all devices and offered to other streaming platforms.

Jonathan Ng Sposato, founder of Joy Sauce commented: "Cineverse is the proven expert we need to make our streaming goals a reality. As a one-stop shop for licensing, tech and advertising, Matchpoint allows us to focus on creating the content that we want to bring to our audience, and fill a void that currently exists for premium American Asian streaming programming. We look forward to Cineverse being part of our journey to super-serve an audience that is hungry for original and entertaining shows curated specifically with it in mind."

The JoySauce content now available to be licensed through Cineverse for streaming is a mix of original productions and acquired content spanning comedy, drama, unscripted and variety, with more originals to be announced in the near future. This includes:

Mixed Six – In this JoySauce original, six mixed heritage couples open up about their meet-cute moments, what it was like introducing their families, and the joys and complexities of growing up American and Asian.





– In this JoySauce original, six mixed heritage couples open up about their meet-cute moments, what it was like introducing their families, and the joys and complexities of growing up American and Asian. VeryAsianConversations – In this JoySauce original, prominent social movement catalyst and Korean American newscaster Michelle Li , who has turned a racist event into a national phenomenon called #VeryAsian, sits down with JoySauce for a bite-sized series on relevant Asian American issues like transracial adoption, reclaiming Asian names, and combating anti-Asian hate.





– In this JoySauce original, prominent social movement catalyst and Korean American newscaster , who has turned a racist event into a national phenomenon called #VeryAsian, sits down with JoySauce for a bite-sized series on relevant Asian American issues like transracial adoption, reclaiming Asian names, and combating anti-Asian hate. Kim's Convenience – Starring Simu Liu, Kim's Convenience tells the hilarious and heartfelt story of the Kim family, Korean Canadian convenience store owners who have worked hard to give their now-twenty-something children, Janet and Jung, a better life. This award winning comedy finds laughter in the trials of running a literal 'Mom and Pop' shop while the younger generation comes of age straddling cultures old and new.





– Starring Simu Liu, Kim's Convenience tells the hilarious and heartfelt story of the Kim family, Korean Canadian convenience store owners who have worked hard to give their now-twenty-something children, Janet and Jung, a better life. This award winning comedy finds laughter in the trials of running a literal 'Mom and Pop' shop while the younger generation comes of age straddling cultures old and new. Jimmy O. Yang Good Deal – Performed live at the Neptune Theater in Seattle, Washington , Jimmy O. Yang covers hilarious interactions with immigrant parents, his thoughts on Matt Damon , and whether ghosts will haunt one-bedroom apartments.





– Performed live at the Neptune Theater in , covers hilarious interactions with immigrant parents, his thoughts on , and whether ghosts will haunt one-bedroom apartments. Project Gutenberg - Award-winning Hong Kong thriller following a counterfeit artist whose past draws him into a high-stakes police investigation. Written and directed by Felix Chong ( Infernal Affairs ) and starring Chow Yun-fat ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ).





Award-winning thriller following a counterfeit artist whose past draws him into a high-stakes police investigation. Written and directed by ( ) and starring Chow Yun-fat ( ). Bulge Bracket - In the high-intensity world of mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs, recent b-school graduate Cathy Lee ( Jessika Van , CBS's Rush Hour) begins her career at a prestigious New York investment bank. Similar in tone to HBO's Silicon Valley or The Office, this ensemble dramedy finds humor in high-stress situations at the office, as it explores the costs of climbing the corporate ladder while not losing one's identity.

"The content JoySauce is curating is important, timely and fills a need in the marketplace. We expect our distribution partners to be excited for the opportunity to reach a young and engaged audience through JoySauce across all of their platforms and channels," said Cineverse EVP Partnerships Marc Rashba.

About JoySauce

Exuberant, joyful, and positive, JoySauce is the first and only digital network dedicated to the AAPI experience. It playfully imagines a delightful parallel universe where portrayals of "American Asians" are always positive, beautiful, funny, strong, and cool. Bolstered by a lineup of new originally produced AAPI series and award winning films exclusive to JoySauce, combined with Asian pop culture entertainment, much of the content is available nowhere else in the FAST or VOD ecosystem. It is both a voice for the underserved 24 million Asian American Pacific Islanders while 100% appealing to the broader general market and its rising demand for eclectic Asian pop culture content. Going well beyond Korean serial dramas or martial arts period pieces, JoySauce reframes the status quo, blows away old tropes, and creates a fresh new culture of AAPI entertainment. For more information, visit www.joysauce.com .

About Cineverse Technologies

Cineverse develops technology that powers the future of entertainment. Its proprietary Matchpoint™ suite of streaming technology and AI tools – first utilized to build the company's owned-and-operated services and now offered to third parties as a SaaS solution – supports filmmakers, media companies, platforms and OEMs. cineSearch , the AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television, makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself. Additionally, the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

Contacts:

For Media

The Lippin Group, [email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead, [email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.