J.P. Morgan Asset Management Bolsters Commitment to Private Wealth Alternatives with Senior Hires

Stephanie Davis joins as Head of Private Wealth Alternatives from Hamilton Lane

Sean Flynn tapped as Private Wealth Alternatives National Manager

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the appointment of Stephanie Davis as Head of Private Wealth Alternatives, leading an increased focus on serving financial advisors across the U.S. Stephanie brings three decades of experience, most recently as Co-Head of U.S. Private Wealth Solutions at Hamilton Lane. Based in New York, she will report to Steve Lundquist, Head of U.S. Advisor.

Stephanie Davis Sean Flynn

In her role, Stephanie will lead the firm's Private Wealth Alternatives client efforts, driving all go-to-market activities for private markets solutions built for financial advisors and their clients. She will also be deeply engaged with the ideation, launch, and growth of new and existing offerings, and the development and deployment of client education focused on investing in private markets.

Additionally, Sean Flynn has been tapped as Private Wealth Alternatives National Manager, having previously led alternative investments for the firm's U.S. Wealth Management business. Working closely with Stephanie, Sean will oversee a growing team of field-based client advisors across the U.S. focused on education and engagement with alternative investments. This team will grow to 20 dedicated client-facing professionals by year end, bringing the total U.S. Advisor organization to 350 professionals.

Steve Lundquist, Head of U.S. Advisor at J.P. Morgan Asset Management: "We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie and Sean on board. They are both proven leaders and will play a critical role in our continued commitment to help educate financial advisors on the rapidly evolving private markets space. Stephanie's and Sean's track records and deep experience specializing in serving this important client segment will accelerate our momentum as investor demand for alternative investments continues to climb."

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments and a $600 billion alternatives platform spanning real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. The firm has served wealth management platforms for three decades and is deeply entrenched with financial advisors nationally. These new leadership roles underscore the firm's commitment to providing greater access to alternative solutions as well as to industry–leading education, including the Guide to Alternatives, which reaches more than 150,000 financial professionals globally each quarter, and the Alternative Realities podcast, which launched in 2024 and already has over 170,000 downloads.

Biographies

Stephanie Davis is Head of Private Wealth Alternatives at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Stephanie leads strategy and delivery of evergreen and traditional private markets offerings to clients, and oversees the Private Wealth Alternatives Client team. Previously, she was Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Private Wealth Solutions at Hamilton Lane, where she was responsible for overall strategy and execution of the U.S. Private Wealth business with a focus on private market strategies across secondaries, co-investments in Private Equity, Credit, Infrastructure, and Venture Capital. Prior to that role, she led capital formation efforts at LL Funds (Ultra Capital LLC). Stephanie holds a BA from Georgetown University, and an MBA from Temple University. She is based in New York, NY.

Sean Flynn is Private Wealth Alternatives National Manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Sean oversees a team of client advisors across the U.S. to drive private wealth business growth, and further increase advisor adoption and client access. He was previously Head of Alternative Investments for U.S. Wealth Management at J.P. Morgan where he oversaw alternative investment sales for U.S. Wealth Management clients. Prior to that, Sean led alternative investment distribution and partner relations at First Republic Investment Management. He holds a BA from The Catholic University of America. He is based in New York, NY.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.2 trillion (as of 12/31/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $362 billion in stockholders' equity (as of 12/31/2025). The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management