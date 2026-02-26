J.P. Morgan Asset Management Releases 2026 Guide to Retirement

Retirement experts share actionable insights on retirement income, investment planning and Social Security to help shape decisions in the year ahead

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today released the 14th edition of its annual Guide to Retirement, delivering new insights into the ever changing dynamics of retirement planning. The 2026 edition explores timely topics, such as the impact of spending patterns, Social Security readiness, the role of alternatives in 401k plans, and the growing interest in guaranteed income strategies. The Guide leverages anonymized household data and proprietary research to showcase real-life spending and saving patterns, helping advisors, consultants, plan sponsors, and participants prepare for unforeseen spending shocks and improve retirement outcomes.

"This year's findings show that the top concerns for retirees and those preparing for retirement are generating sufficient income, managing spending volatility and maintaining emergency savings," said Michael Conrath, Chief Retirement Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "As people live longer and the retirement landscape becomes more unpredictable, advisors need practical tools to help clients and participants understand and navigate retirement challenges. The Guide is a valuable resource that provides real data and meaningful guidance to support more informed financial decisions to help achieve a secure retirement."

Sharon Carson, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Retirement Strategist, added, "Social Security remains one of the most important, and often misunderstood, components of retirement planning. We continue to see that the timing of when you claim benefits can have a lasting impact on your financial security. It's critical for individuals to understand the trade-offs, debunk common myths, and consider their personal circumstances so they can make the most informed choices for their retirement."

Key themes from the Guide to Retirement include:

The math matters: Know your number. Having a defined savings target and income replacement goal is a key driver of success. Small, consistent increases in savings rates, as little as 1%, can significantly enhance retirement readiness and cover nearly nine years of Medicare-related expenses.

Having a defined savings target and income replacement goal is a key driver of success. Small, consistent increases in savings rates, as little as 1%, can significantly enhance retirement readiness and cover nearly nine years of Medicare-related expenses. Small business, big retirement opportunities. Small businesses have more options than ever to help owners and employees prepare for retirement. Access to a workplace retirement plan makes a significant difference: 62% of workers with a plan have at least $100,000 saved, compared to just 5% without one. Features like auto-enrollment and auto-escalation can further boost retirement readiness for small business employees.

Small businesses have more options than ever to help owners and employees prepare for retirement. Access to a workplace retirement plan makes a significant difference: 62% of workers with a plan have at least $100,000 saved, compared to just 5% without one. Features like auto-enrollment and auto-escalation can further boost retirement readiness for small business employees. Social Security: Expectations vs. reality. While many workers expect to retire at 65, the actual median retirement age is 62, often due to unforeseen circumstances. Claiming Social Security at 62 leads to a permanent reduction to 70% of the full benefit, while waiting until 70 increases monthly payments by 24% compared to claiming at full retirement age. These trade-offs may be complicated by misconceptions about the future of the program.

While many workers expect to retire at 65, the actual median retirement age is 62, often due to unforeseen circumstances. Claiming Social Security at 62 leads to a permanent reduction to 70% of the full benefit, while waiting until 70 increases monthly payments by 24% compared to claiming at full retirement age. These trade-offs may be complicated by misconceptions about the future of the program. Tax-smart savings: Make every dollar count. Choosing the right account type can help you keep more of your retirement savings. For example, diversifying across traditional and tax-free Roth accounts and being strategic about Roth conversions can provide flexibility and control over your tax bill and Medicare premiums in retirement.

Choosing the right account type can help you keep more of your retirement savings. For example, diversifying across traditional and tax-free Roth accounts and being strategic about Roth conversions can provide flexibility and control over your tax bill and Medicare premiums in retirement. The silent risks to retirement spending. Retirement spending often faces overlooked risks, with six in ten new retirees experiencing significant spending volatility in their first three years. Households with more guaranteed income spend up to 44% more in retirement, highlighting the importance of dependable income and flexible strategies to manage market volatility and unexpected health care costs that may impact long-term financial security.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Retirement Insights program offers in-depth analyses of timely retirement topics, helping clients make more informed decisions about their financial futures. The program's suite of resources, including The Guide to Retirement, Retirement by the Numbers, Defined Contribution Plan Participant and Plan Sponsor Surveys, provide actionable ideas and expert perspectives on key retirement issues. In addition, the firm also provides a one-stop-shop of digital tools and resources, including Target Date Compass® and Core Menu EvaluatorSM.

The full 2026 Guide to Retirement can be found here.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.2 trillion (as of 12/31/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.4 trillion in assets and $362 billion in stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management