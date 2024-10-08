J.P. Morgan Asset Management Enhances Morgan Money with Expanded Access to Diverse Asset Classes

Collaboration with GLMX to offer clients a broader range of money market instruments

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced an enhancement to its open architecture, short-term investment management platform, Morgan Money, through a strategic partnership with GLMX, a global money market trading platform. Morgan Money clients can now seamlessly access GLMX's advanced money market trading technology directly on Morgan Money. The integration will broaden short-term investment options and offer a comprehensive suite of money market instruments, including money market funds, repurchase agreements, time deposits, CDs, CP, and government securities.

"Morgan Money clients will now have access to a wider range of short-term investment options while also benefiting from our cutting-edge research and analysis tools," said Paul Przybylski, Head of Product and Morgan Money for Global Liquidity, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing clients with innovative solutions that enhance their investment capabilities and operational efficiency."

Morgan Money is a global trading platform designed to offer robust short-term investment management solutions. Tailored for institutional investors, Morgan Money enables efficient liquidity and cash investment management, helping clients achieve more with fewer resources. The platform, which has $313 billion in AUM as of 6/30/2024, is committed to innovation and consistently strives to deliver an exceptional client experience, making it a forward-looking solution in the realm of treasury and cash management.

"Cash as an asset class and access to diverse liquidity pools in a single application are consistent themes we hear across the global front-end markets. This collaboration with J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a result of investors' desire to access the entire investable universe of short-term instruments with a seamless experience," said Glenn Havlicek, CEO and Co-founder of GLMX. "We bring GLMX's $3 trillion ecosystem to J.P. Morgan's client base as we seek to collaborate with industry leaders to provide innovative and easily accessible solutions for our collective clients."

To learn more about Morgan Money, visit its dedicated website.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.3 trillion, as of June 30, 2024, is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $341 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About GLMX

GLMX is a leading global provider of intuitive trading solutions for repo, securities lending, and money markets. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, global institutions across the sell- and buy-side rely on GLMX for enhanced market liquidity and to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting.

Our global technology solution has driven over $3 trillion in daily trading balances, making GLMX the dominant player in this market segment. This powerful market position continues to expand as we diversify, taking our proven model into other market segments such as Total Return Swaps (TRS), and Time Deposits, CDs, and Commercial Paper. For more information, please visit www.glmx.com.

