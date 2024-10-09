J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires Justin Heller to Join Net Lease Strategy for Real Estate Americas

Heller brings his expertise from TPG Angelo Gordon to expand platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that Justin Heller has joined the firm as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager as part of the net lease strategy for the Real Estate Americas platform. Heller reports directly to Chad Tredway, Managing Partner for the net lease strategy and Head of Real Estate Americas. This strategic hire emphasizes the firm's commitment to expanding its real estate product offerings, and growing the business by sourcing new investment opportunities.

Justin Heller, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager

Heller joins J.P. Morgan from TPG Angelo Gordon, where he served as a Managing Director and a member of the firm's Investment Committee. He played a key role in sourcing, underwriting and originating transactions for their net lease strategy, and spearheaded the sale of approximately $5 billion in assets. In his new role, Heller will oversee acquisitions and portfolio management for J.P. Morgan's net lease real estate strategy, a capability that became available to the platform when J.P. Morgan acquired Trio Investment Group in December 2023.

"Justin's track record and proven credit and real estate expertise make him a valuable addition to our net lease team as we look to grow our platform," said Chad Tredway, Head of Real Estate Americas. "As the real estate market continues to evolve, we believe net lease strategies will play an important role in helping diversify portfolios and we look forward to bringing our expertise to our clients."

"I am thrilled to join J.P. Morgan Asset Management and be part of such a dynamic team," said Heller. "The firm's resources, global reach, and strong reputation provide an opportunity to help drive growth in the net lease space and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market."

Prior to TPG Angelo Gordon, Heller was a senior consultant at FTI Consulting where he was responsible for creating recovery models, evaluating creditor recoveries and preparing valuations for multiple sectors in New York for the restructuring business. Heller holds a Bachelor's in business administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

J.P. Morgan has a long-tenured history in global real estate investing, with 60 years of experience in providing clients equity and debt fund capabilities. Managing assets worth $90 billion and supported by a network of more than 300 investment professionals globally, the firm is known for its deep expertise across various asset classes.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. As of June 30, 2024, J.P. Morgan oversees more than $400 billion in alternative assets. J.P. Morgan Asset Management manages over $89 billion in real estate assets globally.

With $3.3 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, J.P. Morgan Asset Management serves institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals across every major market globally. The firm offers comprehensive investment management services in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and liquidity. For more information, visit www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States, with global operations. As of June 30, 2024, JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $341 billion in stockholders' equity. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients globally. For more information, visit www.jpmorganchase.com.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management