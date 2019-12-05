J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches BetaBuilders International Equity ETF: BBIN

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN), providing investors with liquid, low-cost access to Developed International equities ex-North America.

The launch expands JPMorgan's innovative BetaBuilders suite of ETFs to eight strategies, offering efficient access to simple market cap-weighted building blocks priced for today's market. The new fund provides cost-efficient market-cap weighted exposure to the Morningstar Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index.

"BBIN has been designed to provide investors with efficient access to the almost $50 trillion global equities market, a core allocation for any diversified portfolio," said Joanna Gallegos, U.S. Head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "BBIN gives investors broad, diversified access to the developed international equity market, at a fraction of the price of purchasing across individual markets."

BBIN leverages JPMorgan's 30-plus year track record managing equity index strategies and the Fund's portfolio management team, headed by Ove Fladberg, averages 18 years' experience. JPMorgan's beta platform manages over $45 billion across market-cap weighted, strategic beta and alternative beta investment strategies.

"The launch of BBIN demonstrates JPMorgan's ability to leverage our scale and technology to efficiently access markets and pass these benefits onto investors. Our BetaBuilders platform has a track record delivering precise, reliable performance across U.S. and international equity markets, and BBIN is building on this legacy by giving investors a straight-forward and cost-effective way to add equity exposure to their portfolio," continued Gallegos.

With this launch, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's U.S. ETF suite now features 33 product offerings with close to $30 billion in assets under management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management was the recipient of the ETF.com 2018 award for ETF Issuer of the Year. The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) was the recipient of the following ETF.com 2018 awards: ETF of the Year, Best New ETF and Best New International/Global Equity ETF.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.9 trillion (as of September 31, 2019), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

International investing has a greater degree of risk and increased volatility due to political and economic instability of some overseas markets. Changes in currency exchange rates and different accounting and taxation policies outside the U.S. can affect returns.

Securities products, if presented in the U.S., are offered by J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments, Inc., member of FINRA.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

