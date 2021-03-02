J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Short Duration Core Plus ETF: JSCP

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP), an actively managed fixed-income ETF designed to deliver total return, consistent with the preservation of capital, by investing in investment grade and non-investment grade short-term fixed income securities.

JSCP will employ a multi-sector approach to create a diversified portfolio while managing risk. Seeking to maintain a duration of three years or less, JSCP offers the flexibility to allocate assets to below-investment grade securities and international debt to seek additional yield.

With approximately 62 years of combined industry experience, JSCP will be managed by seasoned portfolio managers Cary Fitzgerald, Managing Director and member of the Global Fixed Income Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group and Steven Lear, U.S. Chief Investment Officer, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The team will also harness the insights of the firm's more than 265 fixed income specialists globally.

"Answering the growing client demand for access to an active strategy through the ETF wrapper, JSCP takes our wide-ranging expertise across all major fixed income sectors and provides a disciplined solution to help investors manage risk through various market scenarios," said Cary Fitzgerald, Portfolio Manager and member of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's GFICC group.

"We're excited to add JSCP to our line of active strategies, leveraging our strong fixed income pedigree through ETF technology," said Bryon Lake, Head of Americas Client ETF, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "For investors looking for ways to integrate flexibility into their portfolios, we believe JSCP offers choice and transparency, especially during a period of rising rates."

The launch of JSCP expands J.P. Morgan Asset Management's suite of actively managed ETFs to 10 product offerings1. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's full U.S. ETF suite now features 33 products with more than $51 billion in assets under management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in respect to AUM and in net new assets for 20212.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.3 trillion (as of 31 December 2020), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.4 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.

If you are a person with a disability and need additional support in viewing the material, please call us at 1-800-343-1113 for assistance.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

1 As of March 2, 2021, J.P. Morgan Asset Management has eight active fixed income strategies, and two active equity strategies.

2 Data according to ETFdb.com as of March 2, 2021.

