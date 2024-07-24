J.P. Morgan Asset Management Welcomes Josh Myerberg as Head of Real Estate Americas Portfolio Strategy

- Myerberg Brings Expertise from Morgan Stanley to Accelerate J.P. Morgan's Real Estate Growth -

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the appointment of Josh Myerberg as Managing Director and Head of Portfolio Strategy for Core and Core Plus Real Estate Americas investment platforms. This strategic hire underscores the firm's commitment to expanding its flagship real estate business, which boasts a 60-year legacy of equity and debt fund capabilities. Myerberg will report directly to Chad Tredway, Head of Real Estate Americas, beginning in late August.

Myerberg transitions to J.P. Morgan from Morgan Stanley, where he served as CIO and Deputy Portfolio Manager for the firm's largest core real estate fund. In his new role, Josh will spearhead portfolio strategy, oversee the core and core plus real estate teams and the Strategic Property, Special Situation Property, and U.S. Real Estate Income & Growth strategies.

"Josh's track record, two decades of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving the growth and positioning of our equity funds. The real estate franchise is extremely well positioned for growth," said Mr. Tredway. "We are experiencing significant momentum in our U.S. business, and this new role will further solidify our leadership in the industry."

"J.P. Morgan's decades of experience, vast resources, and global perspective offer unparalleled opportunities across strategies, sectors, and regions," said Myerberg. "I am excited to join this dynamic team and contribute to delivering performance for our investors."

Before joining J.P. Morgan, Myerberg was CIO and Deputy Head of Morgan Stanley's largest core real estate fund for over a decade. Prior to his portfolio management role, he was responsible for sourcing, underwriting, and executing transactions on the West Coast for Morgan Stanley's real estate funds. Myerberg's career began at Bank of America Securities' Real Estate Investment Banking group and First Union Securities. He is an active member of ULI, serves as the Chair and a Board member of NAREIM and is a member of the Real Estate Round Table.

J.P. Morgan's rich history in managing real estate for clients worldwide is a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry. With $90 billion asset value and over 300 investment professionals around the world, the team is well known for its asset class expertise.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. As of June 30, 2024, J.P. Morgan oversees more than $400 billion in alternative assets. J.P. Morgan Asset Management manages over $89 billion in real estate assets globally.

With $3.3 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, J.P. Morgan Asset Management serves institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals across every major market globally. The firm offers comprehensive investment management services in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and liquidity. For more information, visit www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States, with global operations. As of June 30, 2024, JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $341 billion in stockholders' equity. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients globally. For more information, visit www.jpmorganchase.com.

