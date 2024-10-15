J.P. Morgan Private Capital Hires Paris Heymann to Expand Technology Investment Capabilities

Mr. Heymann joins as Managing Partner from Index Ventures

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Private Capital, the venture and growth equity investment arm within J.P. Morgan Asset Management, today announced the appointment of Paris Heymann as a new Co-Managing Partner. Mr. Heymann's expertise in late-stage private and crossover investing will broaden the platform's technology investing practice. With strategies across technology, consumer, and life sciences, Private Capital leverages J.P. Morgan's global presence to invest in companies across stage, sector, and geography.

"We are delighted to welcome Paris to J.P. Morgan Private Capital," said Patrick McGoldrick, Managing Partner, J.P. Morgan Private Capital. "With his extensive experience, investing in leading companies across stages, Paris is well positioned to enhance the existing Growth Equity Partners team. Paris will be instrumental in exploring innovative strategies to further expand our investment platform."

Mr. Heymann joins from Index Ventures where he served as Partner and helped establish the firm's New York office, focusing on software, data, and AI companies across horizontal and vertical markets. Prior to Index, Mr. Heymann was Partner at Arena Holdings where he invested globally in public and private technology companies. His previous investment experience includes Albert Invent, Built Technologies, Celonis, Dataiku, Databricks, Figma, KnowBe4, Nourish, ServiceTitan, and Wiz, among others.*

"I'm thrilled to join J.P. Morgan Private Capital," said Paris Heymann, Co-Managing Partner, Growth Equity Partners, J.P. Morgan Private Capital. "I look forward to building upon our foundation as one of the world's leading asset managers."

"Paris is a key addition to our growing Private Capital platform and J.P. Morgan Asset Management is committed to building strategies that meet the needs of our clients and the market environment," said Jed Laskowitz, Global Head of Private Markets. "Talent is critical to everything we do, and we are excited to welcome Paris to our firm."

Biography

Paris Heymann is Co-Managing Partner of Growth Equity Partners (GEP) and a part of the Private Capital management team. Paris joined from Index Ventures in 2024 where he served as Partner and helped to establish the firm's New York office. At Index, he oversaw investments in Albert Invent, Built Technologies, Nourish, and Wiz, among others. Before Index, Paris was Partner at Arena Holdings where he invested globally in public and private technology companies including Celonis, Databricks, Dataiku, Figma, KnowBe4, and ServiceTitan. He began his career at Bain Capital within the North American Private Equity group. Paris holds a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College.

*J.P. Morgan Private Capital team members' past investing and operating experience is provided solely in order to illustrate the nature of their professional experience with respect to the types of investments and transactions that JPM intends to pursue and is not indicative of JPM's future results and should not be understood as JPM's "track record" information or be relied upon in connection with any investment or other related decision.

About J.P. Morgan Private Capital

J.P. Morgan Private Capital is an investment arm for private companies across the capital structure with a focus on venture and growth investing. The platform's solutions span the consumer, technology, and life sciences sectors. J.P. Morgan Private Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. As of June 30, 2024, J.P. Morgan oversees more than $400 billion in alternative assets.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $3.5 trillion (as of 9/30/2024), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.2 trillion in assets and $346 billion in stockholders' equity (as of 9/30/2024). The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

