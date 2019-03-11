J.P. Morgan Releases 2019 Guide to Retirement

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today released the 2019 Guide to Retirement, examining the state of retirement, current challenges and opportunities, and the tools needed to support planning conversations. This year's edition marks the 12th year of the annual report, featuring an expanded analysis of late-cycle retirement discussions including impacts from a lower inflation outlook, Medicare considerations, and a new section focused on key topics for defined contribution investing.

"At this late stage of the economic cycle, it's critical that advisors and those nearing or in retirement understand the key issues that need to be addressed to achieve retirement success," said Anne Lester, Head of Retirement Solutions, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The 2019 Guide to Retirement works to simplify these complex issues and outline best practices for saving, investing and spending in retirement."

"The 2019 Guide to Retirement focuses on arming stakeholders with timely insights that reflect the current late-cycle environment, and encouraging more informed retirement decisions," said Katherine Roy, Chief Retirement Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Some of the issues at the forefront of this year's report include sequence of return risk, the impact of lower inflation on outcomes, and health care considerations."

Below is an outline of key retirement themes examined in the 2019 Guide to Retirement:

1) Timely late-cycle retirement discussions

The shift towards de-risking portfolios

Sequence of return risk

Managing retirement timing risk

2) How a lower inflation outlook can improve outcomes

Retirement savings checkpoints across ages and income levels

Effects of withdrawal rates and portfolio allocations

The 4% rule: Projected outcomes vs. historical experience

3) Making sense of Medicare in the lead-up to retirement

How Medicare works

Making the right Medicare choice at age 65

Managing rising healthcare costs in retirement

To view the full 2019 Guide to Retirement, click here.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.7 trillion (as of December 31, 2018), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), and its affiliates worldwide.

Any forecasts, opinions, statements of financial market trends or investment techniques and strategies expressed are those of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, unless otherwise stated, as of the date of the release. They are considered to be reliable at the time of this release, and may be subject to change without notice. Investing in Alternatives investments involves risks.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Those businesses include, but are not limited to, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated , J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc., and J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Canada), Inc.

J.P. Morgan Institutional Investments, Inc., members of FINRA

Copyright 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management