J.P. Morgan's Campbell Global Acquires over 40,000 acres of Timberland in the US Pacific Northwest

Assets to be managed for both carbon capture and timber products

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that institutional investors advised by the firm's wholly-owned timber investment manager, Campbell Global, have led the acquisition of 40,800 productive acres of high-quality, commercial timberland located on the Olympic Peninsula in northwest Washington state. The firm has named the property Tyee to acknowledge the Cascadia region's indigenous Native American history.

Campbell Global was acquired by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2021 and is recognized as a pioneer in timberland management, having managed more than five million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations and other institutional investors since inception.

Tyee will be continuously managed for both carbon capture and timber production to meet growing demand for sustainable building products and other uses. Some details of the property include:

100% certified in accordance with Sustainable Forestry Initiative standards.

Over 360 miles of streams – 165 miles with fish presence.

Approximately 6,500 acres of streamside riparian areas managed to preserve water quality.

Mosaic of diverse wildlife habitats for northern spotted owl, bald eagles, osprey, deer, elk, bear and numerous species of salmon.

Approximately 20 million standing trees of different ages and a wide variety of species including Western Hemlock, Douglas Fir, Sitka Spruce, cedar and alder.

Future Operations will provide living wage employment opportunities for residents in rural communities on the peninsula.

"We are pleased to add Tyee to our timberland portfolio, expanding our footprint in the PNW where we have more than 40 years of experience. The acquisition of Tyee helps us provide new investments in sustainable forestry to our clients," said Angie Davis, President of Campbell Global.

About Campbell Global

Acquired by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2021, Campbell Global, LLC is a worldwide investment manager focused on timberland. Based in Portland, Oregon Campbell Global is recognized as an authority on both forest management and timberland investing, with over three decades of experience in timberland management and value creation. A pioneer in the field, they manage more than 1.4 million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations and other institutional investors since inception.

For more information, visit www.jpmorgan.com/am

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is a global leader in alternatives, with over 60 years of experience managing alternative investments, including real estate, private equity, private credit, liquid alternative products, infrastructure, transport, hedge funds, and forestry. As of September 30, 2024, J.P. Morgan oversees more than $400 billion in alternative assets.

With $3.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, J.P. Morgan Asset Management serves institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals across every major market globally. The firm offers comprehensive investment management services in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and liquidity.

