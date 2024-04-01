JPAR® - Real Estate Embarks on a New Era of Growth with Key Promotions and Organizational Restructuring

Strengthened Leadership Team is Dedicated to Driving Innovation, Fostering Collaboration, and Unlocking New Opportunities for Growth and Expansion

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® Real Estate , a leading full-service real estate brand, proudly announces a set of strategic promotions and internal restructuring aimed at fortifying its leadership team and driving forward its vision for the future. These changes reflect the company's commitment to operational excellence, scalable technology, brand evolution, strategic growth and nationwide expansion.

As of March, Laura O'Connor assumed the pivotal role of Chief Operating Officer for JPAR, overseeing all operational faucets of the company, including both the Texas brokerage operations and JPAR's nationwide franchise division. Laura's extensive experience and proven leadership skills position her as a driving force behind JPAR's continued success. Laura will maintain her role as President of JPAR's Affiliated Network overseeing both growth and service to existing affiliated owners.

Tiffani Marroquin's new role as leader of Franchise Expansion efforts nationwide recognizes her significant contributions on both the operations and sales side of the organization over the past four years. Under her leadership, JPAR's growth strategy will shift focus to a higher quality, lower quantity approach to expansion and revitalize the brand's commitment to driving growth for those already affiliated. With a forward-looking mindset and proven commitment to deep relationships and authentic communication, Tiffani will drive expansion nationwide, focusing on identifying growth avenues and cultivating partnerships to enhance the brand's visibility and impact.

Howard Ashkinos has been named the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, JPAR® - Real Estate. Howard's keen insights and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in identifying and implementing high-impact initiatives that drive growth, innovation, and operational excellence across brokerage operations in the state of Texas.

Lisa Sennstrom has been promoted to the role of Vice President, Operations JPAR Affiliated Network. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in operational excellence, Lisa will spearhead initiatives aimed at optimizing operational processes and streamlining network operations across affiliated branches. Her leadership will further enhance JPAR's commitment to delivering exceptional service to agents and clients alike.

Scott Schafer has been appointed as the Vice President of Technology, JPAR® - Real Estate. In this capacity, Scott will lead efforts to leverage cutting-edge technology solutions, enhancing the efficiency of JPAR's operations and empowering agents with innovative tools. His leadership will contribute to elevating the overall customer experience and maintaining JPAR's position at the forefront of real estate technology.

In recognition of her outstanding creative abilities, Anissa Kalbasky has been promoted to the role of Creative Director, JPAR® - Real Estate. Anissa's visionary approach to design and branding will be instrumental in shaping the company's visual identity and marketing strategies. Her expertise will ensure alignment with JPAR's core values and brand culture, driving engagement and differentiation in the competitive real estate landscape.

"I am incredibly proud to announce these strategic promotions and organizational changes within JPAR - Real Estate. These appointments represent not just a shift in roles but a bold statement of our commitment to excellence, innovation and unparalleled service," said Chris Sears, President, JPAR® - Real Estate. "With this exceptional team in place, we are poised to enter into a new era of growth, solidifying our position as a leader in the real estate industry."

JPAR® – Real Estate remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of excellence, cultivating innovation, and providing value to its clients, agents, and partners. With its fortified leadership team and unwavering commitment to exceptional service, JPAR is poised to achieve even greater success in the years ahead.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate ( www.jpar.com ) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 3,800 agents operating in 75 offices.

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate