JPAR® - REAL ESTATE STAR AWARDS WINNERS RECOGNIZED AT ANNUAL JPAR NATION CELEBRATION EVENT

"We are proud to recognize another extraordinary year of growth thanks to the dedication and exceptional talents of our sales professionals," said Mark Johnson, President, JPAR® – Real Estate. "Our sales associates are a key to our success and we look forward to continued growth in 2022 – while continuing to deliver exceptional value to home buyers and sellers across the nation."

Top Agents and Team

Carlee Otero – Top Individual in Sales Volume

Connie Segovia – Top Individual in Sales Transactions

Samons Team – Top Team in Sales Volume and Transactions

Jeremy Raskin – Agent of the Year

"The growth and performance of our JPAR – Real Estate affiliates has been extraordinary," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR Franchising. "We are building this brand with top producers and their success has the industry buzzing," added O'Connor.

Top Affiliate

Chris Sears and The Sears Group – Affiliate of the Year

"One of the most important things we do as an organization and an industry, is to recognize the performance of our top professionals. Those professionals serving the needs of consumers in markets across the country and helping to deliver on the dream of homeownership. JPAR – Real Estate and it's sales associates have achieved remarkable growth in 2021," said Rick Davidson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cairn Real Estate Holdings. "Congratulations to all of this year's award-winners, their contribution to the success of the JPAR – Real Estate brand is nothing short of remarkable, not only in terms of financial success, but in the extraordinary impact they have on the communities where they live and work."

Philanthropic Recognition

Guy Arnold – JPAR® CARES Award Recipient

About JPAR® - Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 65 offices across 25 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com .

About Cairn Real Estate Holdings: Cairn Real Estate Holdings acquired JPAR in early 2021, focused on growth and expansion of the enterprise through the provision of a full-service experience for its agents, including an industry-leading tech stack, training, coaching, mentorship programs and physical office locations.

Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC is a partnership between industry-veteran Rick Davidson and private investment firm Aperion Management. The company is focused on the strategic delivery of a fully integrated real estate services model and at scale, delivering a comprehensive ecosystem of agent-and consumer-centric real estate related services.

About Aperion Management: Aperion Management, formed in 2006, is a private investment firm that seeks to invest both equity and debt in middle-market companies. Aperion partners with driven management teams to unlock opportunities for value creation and growth. Through Cairn Real Estate, JPAR joins other Aperion portfolio companies including LJP Enterprises, Inc.; Tri Con Works, LLC; BrandShare; and Ontario Drive & Gear Limited.

