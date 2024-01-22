JPAR REAL ESTATE WELCOMES WESTERN HOME REALTY GROUP AS FIRST AFFILIATE FRANCHISE OFFICE OF THE YEAR

Strategic partnership strengthens JPAR presence in the Western Region, bringing enhanced real estate services to local communities

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate , a leading real estate brand, is excited to announce the addition of Western Home Realty Group as its first affiliate franchise office of the year. Led by Jon Hanna, Broker/Owner, Western Home Realty Group is set to leverage the vast resources and dynamic platform offered by JPAR to revolutionize the real estate landscape in the Northern Rockies.

Founded on the pillars of professionalism, honesty, loyalty, a client-first approach, respect, informativeness, and dedication, Western Home Realty Group shares JPAR's mission to deliver unparalleled service and achieve optimal results for their valued clients. With a focus on building long-lasting relationships based on trust, the brokerage is equally committed to empowering their agents through continuous improvement and a culture of excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon and Western Home Realty Group to the JPAR family. Jon Hanna and his team exemplify the JPAR values of integrity, transparency, and a commitment to client satisfaction," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Affiliate Network. "We believe that their dedication to excellence aligns seamlessly with our vision for growth and innovation in the real estate industry and the communities we serve."

Affiliating with JPAR Real Estate brings Western Home Realty Group numerous benefits, including access to a vast network of experienced professionals, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive training and mentorship programs. Western Home Realty Group is eager to grow with JPAR and elevate their agents' real estate careers with the JPAR brand and company culture.

"By joining the esteemed JPAR Real Estate family, our brokerage is poised for unprecedented growth and success in the northern Rockies," said Jon Hanna, Broker/Owner of Western Home Realty Group. "We look forward to leveraging JPAR's collective expertise, innovative tools, and unparalleled support to enhance the real estate experience for our clients and agents alike."

About JPAR®: JPAR® – Real Estate ( www.jpar.com ) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive

tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts 3,700 agents operating in 75 offices across 30 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

JPAR® is a forward-thinking real estate brokerage focused on empowering real estate professionals to deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding results. With cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a customer-centric approach, JPAR® is committed to transforming the real estate experience for agents and clients alike.

For more information about joining the growth of JPAR®, visit grow.jpar.com (ownership) or jparready.com (agents).

