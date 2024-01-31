JPS Health Network Deploys ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Fort Worth, Texas Healthcare Facility Implements Proactive Solution to Protect Patients, Visitors and Staff Against Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed at JPS Health Network in Fort Worth, Texas to mitigate gun-related violence.

Located in Tarrant County, the 582-bed hospital includes an acute care facility, outpatient care centers, and psychiatric emergency room. Its Level I Trauma Center receives over 125,000 emergency department visits annually from local and air EMS agencies, as well as others outside the county.

"At the hospital, we witness first-hand the impact of gun violence, which is why we strive to safeguard our patients, staff, and visitors," said Randell Hayen, Chief of the Tarrant County Hospital District Police Department. "Along with our onsite police department, adding ZeroEyes gives us another tool to use to do just that."

ZeroEyes' HIPAA-compliant AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is now layered onto existing digital security cameras at JPS Health Network. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to the on-site hospital police department as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

The ZeroEyes Research Center has found that nearly 50% of gun violence incidents at healthcare facilities take place within the building - among these incidents, 42% are targeted attacks, while 39% are spontaneous. Although hospitals are entrusted with caring for the victims of gun-related violence, this surge in violent incidents within healthcare facilities has prompted approximately 40 states to enact or strengthen laws regarding violence against healthcare workers.

"Hospitals are inherently fast-paced environments where people are already vulnerable, and the size of the JPS facility makes the job of its police force and security teams even more challenging," said Mike Lahiff, CEO, and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "I personally believe that the hospital's deployment of ZeroEyes underscores its unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the curve in safety and security while providing exceptional care for its community."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

About JPS Health Network

The Tarrant County Hospital District, known as JPS Health Network , is a tax-supported organization serving the healthcare needs of families across Tarrant County. JPS provides adult inpatient care at John Peter Smith Hospital, a facility licensed for 582 beds and located in Fort Worth, Texas. JPS has served as a Level I Trauma Center for Tarrant County for over a decade, and is currently the largest training institution in Fort Worth.

The health network offers comprehensive services including primary care, specialty care, and pharmacy at more than 25 community locations. JPS is dedicated to providing a full continuum of behavioral health services, including inpatient services at Trinity Springs Pavilion, emergency behavioral health services at our Psychiatric Emergency Center, outpatient services at our JPS clinics, and mental health services for children and adolescents through programs like TCHATT .

JPS is governed by an 11-member Board of Managers, whose members are appointed by the Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

