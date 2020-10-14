J.R. Dunn Jewelers Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"We wanted to dedicate this month towards the fight for a cure and to promote Breast Cancer Awareness. It's something that hit very close to home this year, affecting so many of our friends and family. It doesn't get any closer than your mom and two sisters," said Ann Marie Dunn.

J.R. Dunn is also giving away a Roberto Coin Diamond Ribbon Necklace in 18k gold worth $680 in an effort to raise as much awareness as possible. The ribbon stands as a symbol of hope for all those fighting against Breast Cancer, something near and dear to the Dunn's hearts. To enter for a chance to win, go to https://jrdunn.com/win and enter your information, follow us on Instagram @Jrdunnjewelers, and share with friends for a better chance of winning!

Photos: Download here.

About J.R. Dunn Jewelers J.R. Dunn Jewelers is a second-generation luxury jeweler that has been family owned and operated since 1969—celebrating over 50 years of business. The flagship store is located in the heart of South Florida, well known for being an Official Rolex Jeweler as well as carrying the top designers in luxury jewelry and timepieces like Roberto Coin, John Hardy, Gucci, Breitling, Tag Heuer, and more. J.R. Dunn is one of the first successful omni-channel retailers in the industry, with a leading e-commerce website serving clients worldwide. J.R. Dunn Jewelers prides itself on providing a superior client experience for each and every person, celebrating life's most joyous occasions. To learn more, visit us in our showroom or visit: https://jrdunn.com/

