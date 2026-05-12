J.S. Held Acquires Environmental Consulting Firm Clark Seif Clark

Acquisition Expands Industrial Hygiene and Environmental Health & Safety Capabilities for Complex Insurance Claims

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held has acquired Clark Seif Clark (CSC), an environmental consulting firm providing industrial hygiene, environmental engineering, health and safety, and regulatory compliance services. The acquisition expands J.S. Held's west coast industrial hygiene capabilities for insurance companies, legal counsel, corporations, and government agencies and enhances the firm's ability to deliver rapid, local response to environmental crises and catastrophes in the region.

Scaling Clark Seif Clark's Environmental Consulting Expertise

For over 30 years, Clark Seif Clark has built a reputation for delivering reliable environmental assessments, investigations, remediation work plans, and regulatory insight. The firm's environmental compliance services address complex environmental problems with a mission centered on protecting the health and safety of people and the built environment through innovative, sustainable, and value-engineered measures.

CSC's multidisciplinary team brings together environmental scientists and technical specialists with advanced training and a wide range of professional certifications. The firm's core competence lies in developing project work plans tailored to the individual needs of its clients, guided by long-standing practice that includes direct principal involvement in major engagements, clear identification of client goals, timely and technically sound solutions, and a strong focus on client service.

Strengthening Support for Insurance Claims Professionals

"The addition of the CSC team strengthens the value we deliver to clients across insurance, legal, and corporate markets," said Senior Executive Vice President Paul Banks, Science & Technology Division Lead at J.S. Held. "By expanding our presence along the West Coast, we deliver faster access to the right experts, enhanced on-the-ground support, and a deeper bench to address complex, time-sensitive matters locally."

Leadership Perspectives on the Strategic Combination

"As we enter our fourth decade, we continue to invest in our people, methodologies, and client service capabilities to meet emerging environmental and regulatory challenges," said Clark Seif Clark Founder Franco Seif. "This transaction represents a transformative step in continuing that journey, now as a part of J.S. Held."

"This combination is a natural extension of our long-standing collaboration with CSC and meaningfully expands the value we deliver together," said Lee Spirer, CEO of J.S. Held. "By adding CSC's deep industrial hygiene expertise and strong West Coast presence, we are scaling our ability to support insurance clients nationwide—while bringing complementary technical and financial capabilities that immediately enhance CSC's offerings and connect them to broader national client relationships," said Lee Spirer.

Integrated Environmental, Health, Safety, and Regulatory Expertise to Support Defensible Decisions

When environmental conditions, human health impacts, and regulatory obligations are challenged, J.S. Held, an ENR Top 200 Environmental Consulting Firm, helps clients establish defensible facts and sound conclusions. Experts from J.S. Held integrate environmental science, engineering, health sciences, and regulatory insight to deliver analysis and expert work product relied upon by insurance professionals, the legal community, corporations, and government entities—supporting decisions that must endure review by counterparties, courts, regulators, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: https://www.jsheld.com/areas-of-expertise/technical-scientific/environmental-health-safety.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | [email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held