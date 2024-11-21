J.S. Held Adds Proprietary Asset Tracing Expertise to Strengthen Family Law Practice

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, acquires substantially all of the assets of Luttrell Wegis, a highly specialized forensic accounting and business valuation firm serving clients throughout California and surrounding states.

With 30+ years of experience, primarily in family law, the team of approximately 40 individuals with highly specialized backgrounds works with high-net-worth individuals and their legal counsel in a difficult chapter of life. The expertise of the team includes asset tracing, valuation & division of property, child & spousal support, asset valuation, settlement consultation, discovery assistance, and testimony.

J.S. Held has acquired Luttrell Wegis, a firm with specialized expertise in family law and other civil litigation. Post this

"J.S. Held provides a remarkable platform to continue our growth trajectory," shared co-founder Mark S. Luttrell, CPA, ABV, CFF. Luttrell adds, "J.S. Held's support structure ensures that our team can grow alongside the business."

In civil litigation matters, Luttrell Wegis, a part of J.S. Held, supports litigants and their counsel in valuation, forensic accounting, corporate dissolution, partnership & shareholder disputes, and economic damages determination.

"We are looking forward to joining the team at J.S. Held, which shares our vision of providing clients with superior service," added co-founder Jason Wegis, CPA, ABV, CFF. Wegis continues, "Expanded and complementary resources within J.S. Held will strengthen our capabilities, for example, leveraging other teams within the company to perform tangible and intangible asset valuation related to our core work."

J.S. Held Executive Vice President and Economic Damages & Valuations Practice Leader, David Weiner, reflects on the outstanding team of professionals joining from Luttrell Wegis. "Mark Luttrell and Jason Wegis have constructed a team and expertise that is a perfect addition to J.S. Held." Weiner continues, "The team has a proven track record focused on forensic investigations, asset valuation, and related expert witness testimony in complex, high asset litigation matters."

J.S. Held serves as a trusted advisor in matters related to family law and has a well-earned reputation for conducting in-depth financial research and analysis, investigating and gathering evidence, and serving as an expert witness in settlements, mediations, trials, and alternative dispute resolution proceedings.

Luttrell Wegis is now part of the dedicated and entrepreneurial team of experts who help transform J.S. Held. Explore our story and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

