J.S. Held Advisory and Consulting Expertise Recognized Across 29 Categories as Industry Leaders

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, commemorates numerous industry expert recognitions. Across J.S. Held, a curated collection of technical, scientific, and financial experts, and entrepreneurs with an unrivaled understanding of both tangible and intangible assets, have been recognized by leading industry publications for expertise in 29 categories, including:

Arbitration Expert Witnesses, Thought Leaders, & Future Leaders

Asset Tracing & Recovery

Business Intelligence & Investigations

Commercial Litigation Expert Witnesses

Consulting Experts – Asset Recovery

Consulting Experts – Construction Quantum Delay & Technical, Thought Leaders, & Future Leaders

Consulting Experts – Digital Data Forensic Experts

Consulting Experts – Financial Advisory & Valuation – Quantum of Damages

Consulting Experts – Forensic Accountants

Construction Expert Witnesses, Thought Leaders, & Future Leaders

Crisis & Risk Management – Political Risk

Data Experts

Influential Leader in Environmental Business

Investigations

Investigations – Forensic Accountants

Investigations Future Leaders – Digital Forensics Experts

Intellectual Property (IP) Experts, Expert Witnesses, & IP Strategy Global Leaders

Litigation Support – Construction & Engineering

Transport Experts

Across J.S. Held, more than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 81% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 70% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (85% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 65% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Celebrating the Legacy of Excellence

J.S. Held's expertise is built upon five decades of experience in the most rigorous venues – state, federal, and international courts – and spans more than 150 different industry segments. The depth and breadth of our work in the insurance market provides a strong foundation in risk assessment, data analysis, global awareness, regulatory compliance, technological adaptability, and risk mitigation. Collectively, these skills better equip the firm's experts to assess business risk across diverse geographies, geopolitical landscapes, compliance frameworks, and digital advancements. "In a world where uncertainty is the only constant, there is a need for something solid you can hold onto," observes J.S. Held Chief Executive Officer Jonathon Held. "Our name is our promise," he adds. "Our role as a trusted advisor is emblematic of this promise, even in the face of the most daunting risks, clients have the expertise and guidance to act with confidence."

Celebrating the Team of Experts

The expert recognition by notable organizations such as Chambers and Partners, Leader's League, Lexology Index (formerly Who's Who Legal), and others serves as a further testament to J.S. Held's agile, collaborative, creative, and client-centric team providing solution-forward advisory and consulting to clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project. It reflects the trusted advisor role we have earned over the last 50 years.

President and Chief Operating Officer at J.S. Held, Lee Spirer, commented, " I am so proud of our team. These recognitions presented by leading outlets reflect input by clients and colleagues across multiple industries, underscoring our commitment to delivering expertise and innovative solutions in the complex world. It reflects not just the individual excellence of our experts, but our collective dedication to transforming the industries in which we work through precise analysis, reliable insights, and unwavering integrity."

To explore the expertise across the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific recognized by these awards, visit: https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/news/j-s-held-advisory-and-consulting-expertise-recognized-across-29-categories-as-industry-leaders.

Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

