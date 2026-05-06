J.S. Held Appoints Jessica Larson as Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation

New enterprise-wide role to scale adoption, innovation, and governance of advanced technologies

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces the appointment of Jessica Larson as Senior Vice President of Digital Transformation. In this role, Jessica will unify and accelerate the firm's digital transformation initiatives, building on advanced tools currently deployed across multiple practice areas. Her work will strengthen how J.S. Held's experts deliver insight, clarity, and defensible outcomes for clients, while supporting the firm's long-term growth.

Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Lee Spirer, Jessica will serve as a strategic partner across the firm, working closely with practice leaders to scale high-impact use cases that enable clients to benefit from consistent, efficient use of digital technologies, supporting how J.S. Held's experts deliver their work to clients. Her mandate includes increasing adoption of advanced technology solutions, establishing firm-wide governance for their use, and ensuring these capabilities are deployed in a responsible, enterprise-ready, and secure manner.

"Embedding advanced technology across our firm is about amplifying the expertise of our people to deliver even greater impact for clients," Lee Spirer said. "Jessica's leadership will help us systematically integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities such as machine learning, natural language processing, and intelligence automation across our practices in a disciplined way. By scaling these capabilities enterprise-wide, with strong alignment and oversight, we can accelerate insights, enhance service delivery, and drive sustainable growth, all while maintaining the trust, security, and quality that define our firm."

"As we expand the use of digital solutions, Jessica brings a clear understanding of the importance of safeguarding trade secrets, maintaining strong data security, and upholding client confidentiality at every step. Her appointment ensures that our continued advancement in technology is matched with rigorous governance and respect for the intellectual property under our care, said James E. Malackowski, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at J.S. Held.

"I am honored to join J.S. Held and build on the strong digital initiatives already underway," said Jessica Larson. "The firm's experts have a forward-thinking culture and a deep commitment to client service. By further integrating technologies into our day-to-day work, we can free our professionals to focus on high-value activities and deliver even greater results for clients. I look forward to partnering across the firm to drive innovation that enhances client outcomes while upholding the highest standards of quality, security, and confidentiality."

Jessica Larson brings nearly 20 years of experience leading enterprise transformation and technology-driven innovation across global, highly regulated organizations. She joins J.S. Held from TRC Companies, where she served as Senior Vice President of Digital & Data Transformation (following earlier experience as a management consultant at a Big Four accounting firm). At TRC, she designed enterprise-wide frameworks to strengthen cross-functional collaboration and drove operational improvements that delivered efficiency gains and reduced risk. She also led the firm's AI strategy and governance council, launched a cloud-based AI platform, and oversaw a company-wide innovation challenge to identify high-impact digital opportunities.

"As a firm serving insurance and legal clients with deep technical and financial expertise, our advantage lies in the scale and breadth of our capabilities," Lee Sprier said. "That scale makes it essential for us to remain forward of evolving client expectations, particularly as technology continues to reshape the industry."

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact

Kristi L. Stathis | Global Public Relations | +1 786 833 4864 | [email protected]

SOURCE J.S. Held