J.S. Held Celebrates Scientific and Technical Experts on World Laboratory Day

JERICHO, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, recognizes scientific and technical experts on World Laboratory Day. J.S. Held scientists, researchers, investigators, engineers, technicians, and librarians leverage ten specialized laboratories spanning various disciplines. Teams of experts inside the labs and in the field drive discovery, innovation, and solutions across industries by providing cutting-edge testing, analysis, and research to support the firm's consulting services.

"Our state-of-the-art laboratories and expert teams allow us to deliver unparalleled insights and solutions for our clients," said Jonathon Held, President & Chief Executive Officer of J.S. Held. "On World Laboratory Day, we are proud to showcase these incredible experts and the laboratory support structure that plays a critical role in our mission to transform our clients' challenges into opportunities."

J.S. Held's laboratories span a wide range of disciplines, including:

Human Factors & User Research Labs

The J.S. Held User Research Labs in Phoenix, Arizona, and New York, New York, utilize advanced technology to collect scientific measures and evaluate a wide range of topics. Through this scientifically rigorous, client-centric approach, we help develop an in-depth understanding of our clients' target audiences. Our collective expertise helps clients build products and services that are effective, safer, and user-friendly. The state-of-the-art research labs include specialized capabilities, such as optometry, motion capture, eye tracking, physiological data recording, and balance measurement. Dr. Robert Rauschenberger oversees a team of predominantly Ph.D.-level researchers with academic backgrounds in cognition, perception, developmental psychology, human factors, biomechanics, and kinesiology, with degrees from notable institutions such as Harvard, Notre Dame, and Johns Hopkins.

Roofing Lab

Directed by Marcos Flores Jr., a seasoned research and development scientist with over 25 years of experience, our IAS-ILAC accredited roofing lab combines science with state-of-the-art technology to enhance the research, testing, and investigation of roofing samples. Through lab testing, we are able to determine if a sample's observed characteristics are consistent with hail or some other anomaly. The J.S. Held team of engineers, consultants, and lab technicians also conduct third-party testing for roofing manufacturers to assist in product development and performance testing.

Fire Labs

Using a scientific approach, our fire investigators utilize state-of-the-art techniques and industry experience to determine the origin and causation of fires and explosions, ensuring we deliver our clients a reliable and defensible report.

Senior Vice President Chad Forshee, CFI-IFSAC, CFEI highlights the J.S. Held Fire Investigation team's lab locations in Redmond, Washington; Dallas, Texas; and Albany, New York, to conduct in-depth examinations of post-fire artifacts. These forensic laboratories provide an environment for tabletop examinations and digital microscopy, along with in-house assistance from metallurgists, materials engineers, and chemists. Together, these resources allow the team to conduct thorough root-cause failure analyses and address complex questions arising from fire incidents.

Materials Science Labs

Executive Vice President and Failure Analysis & Prevision expert Michael Casey joins fellow metallurgists, materials engineers, and chemists to provide root-cause failure analysis and materials evaluations in matters involving incident investigations, insurance claims and dispute resolution. Analysis of metals, plastics, electronic materials, composites, and ceramics through our in-house materials science laboratories enhance our engineering and failure analysis capabilities to solve complex real-world problems.

Accident Reconstruction Labs

J.S. Held's accident reconstruction experts deliver specialized expertise in forensic investigations, evidence collection and preservation, and scientific diagrams and animations. Our team of consultants, engineers, and Ph.D. scientists leverage diverse backgrounds in mechanical, civil, and biomechanical engineering, along with human factors analysis and event data retrieval, to address accidents involving vehicles, bridge/building collapses, excessive force, law enforcement, medical procedures, planes, pedestrians, shooting incidents and trains. Senior Accident Reconstructionist William Bortles shares that J.S. Held is one of only three authorized service providers in the United States to access and preserve data from Volvo and Mack trucks. ASE-certified mechanics in our automotive lab perform complex evaluations of vehicular and mechanical systems, and we have strategic partnerships with closed courses to perform vehicle dynamics testing and nighttime visibility studies. Our in-house visualization experts also use cutting-edge technologies related to motion capture and virtual reality to create world-class animations and demonstratives.

Product/Technology Reverse Engineering & Testing Lab

In the Product/Technology Reverse Engineering and Testing Laboratory, Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held engineers and technicians focus on creating solutions to investigate ideas for our clients. Led by Dave Jack, Intellectual Property Specialty Services Manager our testing and laboratory support capabilities are broad and mirror our technological expertise in Wireless, Semiconductors, Systems & Software, and Telecommunications. We maintain a laboratory in our Ottawa location as well as field-testing equipment.

World Laboratory Day celebrates the importance of laboratories and the professionals who work in them. J.S. Held's industry-leading labs and experts exemplify the vital role combined in-house resources play in driving knowledge, innovation, and solutions across industries.

