J.S. Held Welcomes Technical Expert Christopher Furlough and Releases White Paper on Software and Firmware Reverse Engineering & Testing

Christopher Furlough oversees software and firmware technical services for Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held.

JERICHO, N.Y., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, welcomes software and firmware technical expert Christopher Furlough to Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held. He joins a specialized technical team that combines technical excellence, patent expertise, and business acumen to partner with in-house corporate intellectual property (IP) groups, outside counsel, and financial institutions to dig into complex systems. "Christopher Furlough's 30+ years' experience in embedded firmware extraction and analysis, software code analysis, coding/processing firmware extraction and analysis, system and applications software analysis, and enterprise data flow analysis across a variety of programming languages is in high demand by our leading global tech company clients", shares Chris Wichser, Senior Managing Director who oversees the technical specialty service experts for the firm, speaking from the IPBC Europe 2024 in Munich.

The combination of J.S. Held and Ocean Tomo uniquely presents experts on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.

Christopher Furlough's experience across software applications, including processor security, operating systems, networking, user interfaces, and device drivers, across a diverse array of products and software has resulted in deep technical understanding. Chris Wichser adds, "His ability to understand and analyze devices and systems requires a system-level approach where hardware analysis (such as circuit analysis or process analysis) complements a system-level analysis, such as functional testing, firmware analysis, and software analysis." Chris Wichser added, "Christopher understands how hardware and firmware/software work together to perform desired functions or tasks, which is an important enabler to unlock the value of the intellectual property in the systems."

"Identifying evidence of Use (EoU) for patented technologies can be intricate and potentially costly," shares Christopher Furlough. "This is particularly true when considering the deeply embedded nature of patented functionalities within products and methodologies. Accessing information regarding these functionalities is often challenging, requiring specialized techniques and tools," he adds. In his paper, Software and Firmware Analysis, Reverse Engineering & Testing for Establishing Evidence of Use or Non-Use, software/firmware development, and reverse engineering expert Christopher Furlough explores three primary approaches that are commonly employed in the quest for EoU:

Analysis of publicly available information

Device, system, and applications testing

Reverse Engineering

The paper is available to download here: https://oceantomo.com/download-software-firmware-white-paper/.

The journey to uncover EoU for patented technologies begins with assembling the required expertise, including IP, testing, and/or RE, as well as technical expertise in the technology of interest. This multifaceted approach blends analysis of publicly available data, rigorous testing, and sophisticated reverse engineering techniques, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of patented functionalities and their implementation within products and methodologies.

Through the IEEE and IEEE-CS, Christopher's commitment to supporting the education of the next generation of software & firmware technical experts, supporting enhanced understanding of how hardware and firmware/software work together to perform desired functions or tasks which is an important enabler to unlocking the value of intellectual properties in the systems (including embedded systems) area. Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

