JSA Hires Seasoned Public Relations & Marketing Professionals to Expand Support for Telecom Clients

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent provider of public relations, digital marketing and event planning services for the telecom, data center and tech industries, announces today the addition of four new members to the JSA client account teams. This announcement comes at a time when JSA's clients are depending on the agency more than ever to provide necessary critical communication support as they focus on operations, deployment and scalability. The new team members will play an integral role across JSA account teams, developing content for press releases, blogs, byline articles, digital marketing campaigns, social media messaging and more.

"Our clients are working as hard as ever to ensure that our internet infrastructure is able to handle the incredible spike in internet traffic in the wake of COVID-19. Right now, JSA is not only supporting our clients' critical communication, but also helping them pivot their marketing plans to adjust messaging and tactics in response to this evolving business environment," comments Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO of JSA. "To ensure we are always able to provide optimal support, we sought out industry professionals with the expertise and experience to jump in immediately and make an impact on our clients' marketing strategy and tactics."

The newest additions to the JSA family of telecom public relations and marketing professionals include:

Ed Bergstraesser - Content Writer

Ed is a corporate communications strategist and writer with more than 20 years of experience in public relations, corporate social responsibility, issues management and community relations in a variety of industries. Prior to establishing a consultancy in 2019, Bergstraesser was external affairs director at AT&T for over a decade, handling public relations and public affairs for the company, including media and analyst relations, CSR, crisis communications and investor relations.

Brett Fillmore - Content Writer

Brett is an expert writer who has honed his skills through the years as a freelancer for businesses across several industries, and eventually managing a marketing department for an international manufacturing organization. Before joining JSA, Brett applied his expertise as an instructor and academic coach for writing, presenting and professional communication in post-secondary business programs.

Buffy E. Harakidas - Content Writer

Buffy is a marketing, events and public relations specialist with over 15 years of experience, including more than eight years at an award-winning consulting firm, Chorus Communications, where she worked with a multitude of top data centers, IoT, unified communications, managed services, cloud computing and infrastructure providers across the globe. In addition, Buffy has produced some of the tech industry's most acclaimed events, including Who's Who In Technology, IoTuesday, The Carriers Ball and the renowned Technology Fall Forum.

Brianna Land - Account Analyst

Brianna is a marketing specialist with a diverse background in digital marketing and project management in the agency and startup worlds, which gives her a unique perspective when approaching clients' marketing goals. She prides herself on being an 'intrapreneur' and is always striving to think outside the box. She holds several HubSpot certifications with specialties in inbound marketing and lead generation.

As the business environment continues to evolve, JSA's team is helping data centers and telecom companies maximize their brand recognition, increase lead generation and further thought leadership. In addition to providing traditional public relations services, JSA's in-house experts offer turnkey virtual event planning services, intent data research and analysis for lead generation, and digital marketing support.

