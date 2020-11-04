JSA Launches New Podcast Series, Data Movers, Hosted by Telecom PR Pro Jaymie Scotto Cutaia and B2B Social Media Influencer Evan Kirstel

JSA's new podcast series features the most influential men and women of today's leading telcos and data centers. Tweet this

"JSA Podcasts are already enjoyed by an audience of thousands from around the world, but we wanted to create a new show with a new angle: taking a deeper dive into the minds of industry leaders," says Cutaia. "The 'movers' part of Data Movers refers to movers and shakers, the shot callers that are on the forefront of what is happening in the world of data center infrastructure and telecommunications. Along with Evan, I'm excited for the opportunity to learn what these leaders are curious about, what inspires them and what insights they can share."

The podcast series launches November 4 with new episodes released biweekly. A stellar stable of guests is already lined up for the remainder of the year:

November 4 - Erick Contag , Executive Chairman of GlobeNet and President of SubOptic Association

- , Executive Chairman of GlobeNet and President of SubOptic Association November 11 - Lee Kirby , Chairman and Co-Founder of Salute Mission Critical

- , Chairman and Co-Founder of Salute Mission Critical November 18 - Phillip Marangella , Chief Marketing Office of EdgeConneX

- , Chief Marketing Office of EdgeConneX December 2 - Dr. Julie Albright , Lecturer at the University of Southern California and Board Member of iMasons

- Dr. , Lecturer at the and Board Member of iMasons December 16 - Raul K. Martynek , CEO of DataBank

- , CEO of DataBank December 30 - Dave Johnson , President of Comstar Technologies

To listen to the podcast visit JSA Podcasts , or subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or iHeartRadio.

