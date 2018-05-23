JSA's Intuitive Meeting Manager App & Online Platform Now Available for June's Telecom Exchange (TEX) NYC Event for Attending Network Infrastructure Decision Makers

New for 2018, in her new role as Executive Concierge, JSA's Amy Chovanec is available to assist TEX NYC attendees with their onsite meeting management, for a more hands-on, interconnected community experience.

"We are honored to provide our TEX attendees our AI-driven Meeting Manager that streamlines on-site executive networking," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and Founder of JSA. "And as an added touch, our Exchange Director, Amy Chovanec, is providing personalized executive concierge services for all registered attendees. With her years of telecom marketing and event expertise, Amy will ensure that booking onsite meetings at TEX is a rewarding and business relationship-building experience for all who participate."

This year's event, known as 'TEX 2.0', will be the first of its kind, only admitting up to 200 top network infrastructure decision makers, including: technology, content and cloud providers; carriers and service providers; colocation and data center providers; and attending journalists, analysts, bloggers and top social influencers in our industry. TEX 2.0 is designed to not only drive the right audience, but the right collaborative conversations, so the end result is a list of agreed-upon, accountable action items, for, of and by the industry decision makers, clearly documenting next steps forward.

To apply for registration consideration, visit www.thetelecomexchange.com.

Telecom Exchange is bi-coastal this year: TEX NYC will be held on June 19-20 in Hoboken, NJ and TEX LA will be held November 6-7 in Beverly Hills. For information on the few remaining sponsorship and speaking opportunities available, email info@thetelecomexchange.com or visit www.thetelecomexchange.com.

