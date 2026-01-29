Now Available: JSAUX Split EveryDay Case for Switch 2

Designed for daily convenience, the new series offers three modular configurations to match any lifestyle.

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JSAUX, a leading gaming hardware brand, today announced the official launch of the Split EveryDay Case for Nintendo Switch 2. Designed to strike the perfect balance between portability and reliable protection, this new lineup provides a lightweight solution that seamlessly integrates into the daily lives of Switch 2 users.

Versatile Options for Every Scenario

Jsaux EveryDay Case for Switch 2

The core innovation of the "Split EveryDay Case for Switch 2" lies in its modular, split-shell architecture. Built around an ultra-slim backplate, the case ensures the console can slide directly into the official charging dock without obstruction. From this foundation, players can choose between three distinct configurations:

Basic Version ($24.99) : Includes the ultra-slim back shell and detachable grips. The grips now feature full soft-touch TPU coverage, enhancing durability while protecting the shoulder buttons from scratches.

: Includes the ultra-slim back shell and detachable grips. The grips now feature full soft-touch TPU coverage, enhancing durability while protecting the shoulder buttons from scratches. Full Protection Version ($29.99) : Adds a robust hard-shell front cover to the Basic kit. This shield offers complete impact resistance for the screen and Joy-Cons—ideal for active users needing extra security.

: Adds a robust hard-shell front cover to the Basic kit. This shield offers complete impact resistance for the screen and Joy-Cons—ideal for active users needing extra security. Travel Mode Version ($34.99): The flagship choice featuring a Flip-Style Magnetic Leather Cover. Functioning much like a premium tablet case, it offers elegant screen protection and instant access.

To ensure the best possible experience out of the box, JSAUX includes a complimentary foldable stand with every Split EveryDay Case, regardless of the version chosen.

Redefining On-the-Go Protection: The "Travel Mode" Experience

The Travel Mode edition introduces a refined way to carry the handheld.

Smart Protection : The magnetic cover securely shields the screen and Joy-Con joysticks from scratches inside a bag.

: The magnetic cover securely shields the screen and Joy-Con joysticks from scratches inside a bag. Instant Access : Simply flip it open to play. It transitions from commuting to gaming in seconds, offering a seamless experience.

: Simply flip it open to play. It transitions from commuting to gaming in seconds, offering a seamless experience. Tabletop Mode: The cover doubles as a stand, allowing you to set up the console for hands-free gaming on flat surfaces.

Completing the Ecosystem: Rugged Utility vs. Lightweight Portability

This launch perfectly complements JSAUX's existing lineup, offering a distinct choice alongside the award-winning ModCase ("Best of CES 2026" by GamesRadar+).

The ModCase for Switch 2 is built for ultimate security and versatility, offering robust 360° protection and a universal strap system across all kits, allowing players to attach power banks for extended gaming sessions.

The Split EveryDay Case for Switch 2 prioritizes seamless docking and daily convenience, tailored for commuters who value a slim profile and instant protection on the go.

Now, players can simply pick the protection that fits their lifestyle.

Coming Soon: The CES Crowd-Favorite "Joy-Con Energy Station for Switch"

Following its standout reception at CES 2026, JSAUX is also sharing an update on the highly anticipated Joy-Con Energy Station for Switch .

Praised for its unique aesthetic and utility on the show floor, this accessory ($21.99) delivers more than just power. It charges up to four Joy-Cons and one Pro Controller simultaneously, while also featuring 4K HDMI output for a complete docking experience.To ensure the best possible user experience, the team is taking additional time to fine-tune the final details. It is scheduled for release in late March or later.

