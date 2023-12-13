JSAUX KICK-STARTS IT'S CHRISTMAS EVENT

News provided by

JSAUX

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

The electronics brand is hosting a special sale from today until January 3rd

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronics manufacturer JSAUX is hosting a new special event to celebrate Christmas. Starting today, and until January 3rd, customers can get their hands on a wide variety of Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go accessories, iPhone 15 cases and docks and a bunch of cables and other gadgets for their everyday lives with discounts. Plus, JSAUX will debut a high-definition screen protector and anti-glare screen protector for the Legion Go.

Continue Reading
JSAUX
JSAUX

These are some of the hottest deals during the JSAUX Christmas sale. Note that the first 100 customers that purchase one of these bundles will receive a complimentary anti-glare tempered glass screen protector:

  • Steam Deck bundles (transparent RGB back case + RGB docking station) will have a discount of up to 27% depending on the selected items.
  • ROG Ally bundles will have a discount of up to 20% depending on the selected items.

Besides the discounted items, customers can benefit from additional promotions. Those clients that buy 2 items will get a 10% discount, those that buy 3 items will get a 15% discount and customers who buy 4 items will get an additional 20% discount. This discount is applicable to all products (excluding bundles and gift cards). Additionally, JSAUX $100 gift cards will have a 5% discount.

ASSETS

All visual assets for the products listed here are available to download on the official JSAUX website.

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

SOURCE JSAUX

Also from this source

JSAUX's celebrates Black Friday on its new website

JSAUX's celebrates Black Friday on its new website

After revamping its website, electronics manufacturer JSAUX announces its first major sale event, just in time for Black Friday. For the very first...
JSAUX RELEASES A ROG ALLY MODCASE AND A TRANSPARENT RGB BACKPLATE

JSAUX RELEASES A ROG ALLY MODCASE AND A TRANSPARENT RGB BACKPLATE

Electronics manufacturer JSAUX has just announced the release of two new products for the ROG Ally: the PC0109 ROG Ally Modcase as well as the PC0110 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.