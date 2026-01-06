JSAUX Unveils New Switch 2 Gear and Announces Future Steam Machine Support at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech brand JSAUX today officially showcased its CES 2026 exhibition at LVCC Booth #35233. The brand is highlighting its award-winning FlipGo portable monitor series alongside a specialized matrix of new accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, while sharing a strategic outlook for the Steam Machine ecosystem.

Redefining Mobile Productivity: FlipGo Monitor Series

JSAUX is showcasing the iF Design Award 2025-winning FlipGo Horizon at CES 2026. Its magnetic Snap-On design creates a seamless triple-monitor setup, with the Horizon Pro 144Hz model providing high-refresh visuals for professional workflows. The exhibit also includes the FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor, a signature stacked-screen solution. These configurations reflect JSAUX's user-centric approach to creating versatile, high-performance mobile environments.

Deepening the Ecosystem: New Solutions for Switch 2

A centerpiece of the 2026 showcase is the debut of several new additions to JSAUX's established accessory ecosystems. These solutions address the refined needs of users on today's most popular platforms, focusing on desktop expansion, power management, and modular protection.

The latest products on display include:

6-in-1 Gaming Dock for Switch : A universal all-in-one dock for Switch and Switch 2, designed for seamless multiplayer. It simultaneously charges four Joy-Cons and one Pro Controller alongside 4K HDMI output and 1000Mbps networking. Whether hosting a party or playing across generations, it keeps every controller powered and every game instantly connected.

: A universal all-in-one dock for Switch and Switch 2, designed for seamless multiplayer. It simultaneously charges four Joy-Cons and one Pro Controller alongside 4K HDMI output and 1000Mbps networking. Whether hosting a party or playing across generations, it keeps every controller powered and every game instantly connected. OmniCentro Charger Dock : A compact, all-in-one hub integrating high-speed charging, port expansion, and smart cable management.

: A compact, all-in-one hub integrating high-speed charging, port expansion, and smart cable management. ModCase for Switch 2 : A modular protective system that balances robust armor with the flexibility to attach various hardware extensions for mobile and home play.

Strategic Roadmap: Future Support for the Steam Machine Ecosystem

Building on its established leadership in the Steam Deck accessory market, JSAUX officially announced a significant strategic direction during the expo: The brand has formally integrated accessory development for the Steam Machine hardware ecosystem into its future product roadmap.

This announcement underscores JSAUX's commitment to deeply supporting the high-performance PC gaming landscape. By proactively planning for upcoming hardware platforms, JSAUX aims to maintain its first-mover advantage and provide professional-grade peripheral support as the gaming ecosystem continues to evolve.

Visit JSAUX at CES 2026

Media representatives and attendees are invited to experience these innovations firsthand through live demonstrations at the JSAUX exhibit.

Location : Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), South Hall 2, Booth #35233

: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Exhibition Dates: January 6–9, 2026

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

