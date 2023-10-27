JSAUX RELEASES A ROG ALLY MODCASE AND A TRANSPARENT RGB BACKPLATE

News provided by

JSAUX

27 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

The electronics brand is hosting a Halloween sale from October 27 to November 1

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronics manufacturer JSAUX has just announced the release of two new products for the ROG Ally: the PC0109 ROG Ally Modcase as well as the PC0110 ROG Ally Transparent RGB Backplate. The ModCase comes in two versions- a basic kit with the case and two tape straps to attach accessories to the device and a power bank kit that also includes a 20,000mAh power bank (65W) to extend gaming sessions. Both items are already available at the official JSAUX website. The company is also hosting a Halloween sale that will run from today until November 1. Gamers can check it in this link.

ABOUT THE ROG ALLY MODCASE

Unleash the full potential of the ROG Ally with PC0109 ModCase, designed for gamers who demand the best in convenience, protection, and style. This gaming accessory bundle offers two amazing options to enhance the gaming experience: the Basic Set and the Power Bank Kit.

Basic Set ($29.99)

  • A robust protective case that keeps ROG Ally from any potential harm..
  • A versatile cover to keep the device safe and scratch-free that also has four built-in microSD card slots.
  • Two detachable modules that are fastened with the magic tape straps, offering versatility when setting up gaming device.
  • Two magic tape straps:
    • A 22.5cm magic tape strap provides a secure connection, ideal for attaching a power bank, docking station, or other external gaming peripherals.
    • A 34cm magic tape strap adds a touch of style and practicality to the setup, accommodating multiple devices simultaneously.

Power Bank Kit ($79.99 with a $10 launch discount)

ABOUT THE ROG ALLY TRANSPARENT BACKPLATE

Colour the ROG Ally handheld with the PC0110 ROG Ally Transparent RGB Backplate. This RGB transparent backplate, that can be charged via USB-C, has five lighting patterns: asynchronous mixed-colour breathing, rainbow, single-side mixed-colour breathing, synchronous mixed-colour breathing, and spectrum cycling. Users will also have a set of five lighting slides and four customizable ones to add a further degree of customization. The backplate includes an XGM port, especially designed for the ROG Ally, and it comes with the necessary installation tools. Players can already grab their unit for $39.99.

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

SOURCE JSAUX

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.