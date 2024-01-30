JSAUX reveals a portable dual monitor available now on Kickstarter

The FlipGo Dual Stacked Portable Monitor is the lightest and thinnest dual monitor on the market

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronics brand JSAUX has revealed a new product category in its line-up: the FlipGo Dual Stacked Portable Monitor, a dual-screen catered for professionals and digital nomads who want to improve their productivity at home or on the go and that can be attached to different stands due to its magnetic attachment surface. Thanks to its multiple configurations, users can use the FlipGo as a single screen or a dual monitor that allows workers to place it vertically or horizontally. The company will run a Kickstarter campaign where early adopters can grab their units at a discounted price.

JSAUX FlipGo Dual Stacked Portable Monitor

ABOUT THE FLIPGO DUAL STACKED PORTABLE MONITOR

For home/office workers or digital nomads, FlipGo is a tool to improve productivity in the workplace. The dual-screen portable monitor works as a single monitor (thanks to the UltraView mode) or displays two different screens, letting users have all the information they need on their screens (using the Stacked / Portrait Views).

The FlipGo Dual Monitor is the thinnest and lightest dual portable monitor in the market and comes in two sizes (13.5" and 16") and five variants (Standard, Standard with Touch Screen, and Pro editions). The 13,5" model is 1,6cm thick (0,63") when folded and weighs 1,1kg (2,43 pounds) while the 16" model is 1,8cm thick (0,71") when folded and weighs 1,6kg (3,53 pounds).

Each screen features up to 2.5K resolution and a pixel density of 200ppi with up to 500 nits brightness. The monitor is compatible with the newest Mac computers (M1, M2, and M3 chips) and can be powered only with one USB-C cable.

JSAUX has also designed the FlipGo Dual Monitor with a magnetic surface that can be attached to a wide range of stands, catered to all kinds of users. The Flex Folio is a leather case that protects your monitor from scratches and can be unfolded to use it as a stand to place the FlipGo close to your laptop or existing monitor. The Snap Stand uses a magnet to help you place the FlipGo at a more convenient height and is a solution aimed at digital nomads and people who work from home and in an office. The Snap VESA adapter lets you connect the monitor to a VESA stand easily.

These are the different models that will be available during the Kickstarter campaign :

13,5" Standard Edition . Features DuoViews Mode. Available for $399 with a $329 super early bird tier.

. Features DuoViews Mode. Available for with a super early bird tier. 13,5" Standard Edition with Touch Screen . Features DuoViews Mode and a touchscreen. Available for $459 with a $379 super early bird tier.

. Features DuoViews Mode and a touchscreen. Available for with a super early bird tier. 13,5" Pro Edition . Features UltraView Mode and DuoViews Mode. Available for $459 with a $379 super early bird tier.

. Features UltraView Mode and DuoViews Mode. Available for with a super early bird tier. 16" Standard Edition with Touch Screen . Features DuoViews Mode and a touchscreen. Available for $599 with a $479 super early bird tier.

. Features DuoViews Mode and a touchscreen. Available for with a super early bird tier. 16" Pro Edition. Features UltraView Mode and DuoViews Mode. Available for $599 with a $479 super early bird tier.

The Kickstarter campaign will run from January 30 until March 30. After running other successful campaigns, such as the ones for the Omnicase and the Omnicase 2 , JSAUX reminds their customers that this will be their best opportunity to get the FlipGo Dual Screen Monitor at a discounted price.

ASSETS

All visual assets for the JSAUX FlipGo Dual Stacked Portable Monitor can be downloaded at this link .

CONTACT



You can reach out to a brand representative and follow the new product updates on social media!

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

