JSAUX'S FLIPGO DUAL STACKED PORTABLE MONITOR IS NOW AVAILABLE AND A NEW SIZE OPTION ANNOUNCED

HONG KONG, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology manufacturer JSAUX reveals that the FlipGo Dual Stacked Portable Monitor, winner of the 2024 iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, is now available on their website . The dual stacked portable monitor raised more than $1,000,000 in a Kickstarter campaign last February and is a product aimed at digital nomads, workers that want to boost their efficiency as well as gamers. The FlipGo comes in two sizes (13,5" and 16") and three variants. Recently, JSAUX announced a new entry-level dual-stacked portable screen model is set to launch in June. This 15.6'' monitor is user friendly for windows and compatible with mac, ideal for the first-time portable monitor users.

ABOUT THE JSAUX FLIPGO DUAL STACKED PORTABLE MONITOR

The JSAUX FlipGo Dual Stacked Portable Monitor has been designed for digital nomads, remote workers and creatives featuring portability (it weighs between 1.1kg and 1.9kg), convenience (only needs one USB-C cable to power up) and efficiency. There are three models of the dual-screen portable monitor: the Standard, the Pro and the Touch Screen version. Its price ranges from $399 to $599.

The Touch Screen version features touch and gesture support for macOS and Windows on its dual-screen. Users can not only use their FlipGo as a regular touchscreen, but as a second touchpad for their laptops.

Each screen features up to 2.5K resolution and a pixel density of 200ppi with up to 500 nits brightness. The monitor is compatible with the latest Mac computers (M1, M2, and M3 chips) and can be powered with only one USB-C cable.

JSAUX has also designed the FlipGo dual screen portable monitor with a magnetic surface that can be attached to a wide range of stands, catered to all kinds of users. The Flex Folio is a leather case that protects your monitor from scratches and can be unfolded to use it as a stand to place the FlipGo close to your laptop or existing monitor. The Snap Stand uses a magnet to help you place the FlipGo at a more convenient height and is a solution aimed at digital nomads and people who work from home and in an office. The Snap VESA adapter lets you connect the monitor to a VESA stand easily.

ABOUT JSAUX

JSAUX, a pioneer brand in innovation and quality, boasts products that are best-sellers across over 100 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 20 million consumers. Since 2016, multiple JSAUX product lines sold on Amazon have been designated as "#1 Best Sellers", ranking first in several categories. This success has solidified JSAUX's foothold in the electronics accessories market and has further established the brand as one of the top 100 Chinese brands on Amazon.

In 2022, JSAUX swiftly rose to become one of the most popular brands in gaming accessories, firmly establishing itself as the premier brand for Steam Deck accessories. The brand's strong product innovation, superior quality, robust supply chain, and consumer-centric brand strategy have enabled it to continuously design and produce outstanding products over the past seven years. This accomplishment is the result of seamless coordination within our internal teams, spanning from research and development to product manufacturing and global marketing.

