JSAUX'S STEAM DECK TRANSPARENT FRONT PLATE IS NOW AVAILABLE

30 Jun, 2023

The electronics brand celebrates its 7th anniversary from July 1-31. An upgraded transparent back plate will also be available

HONG KONG, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronics brand JSAUX just announced a new set of accessories for the Steam Deck to celebrate its seventh birthday. After releasing a successful set of transparent back cases, JSAUX will now sell a transparent front case plus a new transparent back plate with new ventilation and cooling features. These items will all be on sale, starting today. JSAUX will also release an anti-glare screen for Steam Deck, later in July. Find more info about each product below:

ABOUT THE TRANSPARENT FRONT PLATE

JSAUX Transparent Front Case (PRNewsfoto/JSAUX)
JSAUX Transparent Front Case (PRNewsfoto/JSAUX)

This highly anticipated front cover will be released in three colors (crystal, brown, and purple) finally allowing players to own a fully transparent Steam Deck. This item will come with a full complimentary tool kit and an installation guide, however JSAUX would like to warn that the installation process (around 3 to 5 hours-long) is trickier than the one for the back cover and that users should consider seeking help from a professional - or proceed by themselves at their own discretion. The transparent front case will be sold for $35.99.

ABOUT THE ANTI-GLARE SCREEN

For those players that didn't purchase the 512GB Steam Deck model, JSAUX has designed an anti-glare screen that aims to reduce the original screen's glare, thus giving players a better experience with crystal clear visuals and sharper graphics. It will be available for $89.99.

ABOUT THE NEW TRANSPARENT BACK PLATE

One of JSAUX's most popular items gets an upgrade. The new transparent back plate has been redesigned with a new opening located at the Deck's fan. The new heat dissipation system maintains the iconic aluminum sheet while managing to keep the temperature down due to new air openings and a redesign of the silicone case, thus improving the console's performance. Preliminary tests show that the temperature during gaming is lower than with the first model of the transparent plate, though this data may vary depending on the usage of each player. A set with the new transparent back plate and transparent front case will be sold for $49.99.

ABOUT JSAUX
JSAUX Is an electronics accessories supplier delivering power, data transit, audio/video connectivity and productivity solutions to the market. We persist in independent R&D, complete supply chain management and dedicated customer service. The in-house team is in charge of everything- R&D, manufacturing, marketing, advertising, selling and customer support.

