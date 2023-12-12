Agency built on integrity, service and excellence joins forces with the leader in industry innovation to bring new technology, products and features to their fast-growing team of agents

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with JST Financial, an independent marketing organization based in Mansfield, Texas, and led by Joseph Miller. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

JST Financial Partners with Integrity to Empower Agents with Industry’s Most Innovative Technology

While serving as a military policeman in the United States Air Force, Miller deeply internalized its guiding principles of integrity, service and excellence. In 2014, he redirected his service-oriented mindset into the insurance industry and founded JST Financial, which provides life, health and annuity products. The agency has continued rapid growth due to Miller's passion for helping families gain the coverage and security they need, while inspiring an expanding team of agents to realize their capacity for success.

"Joe has a gift for building businesses and helping others see their potential as successful agents — he's a true servant-leader," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Now Integrity can help JST Financial reach expansive levels by providing world-class technology, forward-looking leadership and continuous innovation. In order to be successful in the insurance industry, you need a service mindset. Like Integrity, service is one of JST Financial's core values and stands at the heart of everything they do. Ultimately, success is measured by how many lives we change for the better and we're excited for JST Financial to join Integrity in our mission to impact more lives together!"

"There is immense value in establishing win-win relationships. When I realized how deeply Integrity embodies our core values and the way it is leading the industry, I knew I wanted to align myself with them and contribute to the greater good," said Joseph Miller, President of JST Financial. "Integrity serves all its partners by shouldering administrative tasks while providing an end-to-end-platform of resources that agencies could not offer on their own. These offerings will increase my capacity to grow my business and help my agents interact with more families. Integrity also allows us to diversify our product portfolio and reach more Americans where they are. This industry offers incredible opportunities for personal and financial freedom and with Integrity's support, we have so much growth ahead of us. As an Integrity partner, JST Financial will thrive like never before."

Integrity was created to help agencies like JST Financial empower their agents with the most innovative technology on the market. Its proprietary, full-stack technology platforms includes MarketingCENTER, which ensures agents remain compliant in an ever-changing regulatory atmosphere, and LeadCENTER, a sophisticated delivery system offering real-time, actionable leads. Partners also gain access to insightful data and analytics, ongoing innovations, and world-class marketing and advertising capabilities.

The Integrity team retains a deep commitment to living and practicing its core values every day. To activate meaningful industry change, it has assembled many of the country's leading insurance and financial service experts into a prestigious collective of partners. These industry leaders collaborate to streamline insurance and financial processes and develop advanced solutioning that improves the lives of all stakeholders. The Integrity partner network is helping all Americans plan for the good days ahead by better meeting their essential life, health and wealth needs.

For more information about JST Financial's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/JSTFinancial.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to our clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About JST Financial

JST Financial is a leading insurance agency based in Mansfield, Texas. The JST Financial team is committed to providing high-quality insurance services to help families secure their financial future. JST Financial provides life, health and wealth solutions through a nationwide network of thousands of agents in all 50 states. The JST team is constantly focused on recruiting sales professionals, entrepreneurs and ambitious individuals to its fast-growing broker platform. For more information, visit www.jst-financial.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC