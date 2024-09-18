J&T Express Achieves Strong Growth in 9.9 Mega Sales Through Refined Operations

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 01519.HK), a global logistics service provider, announced a substantial increase in parcel volume during Southeast Asia's 9.9 Mega Sales, one of the region's largest annual e-commerce shopping festivals. Held from 9 to 11 September, major e-commerce platforms offer consumers a range of promotional deals during this peak shopping period.

Thanks to strengthened partnerships with key e-commerce platforms and a focused expansion into non-e-commerce sectors, J&T Express experienced strong parcel growth during the 9.9 sale. Compared to August 2024, parcel volumes across multiple Southeast Asian markets surged by over 20%. Year-on-year, several countries saw their business volumes double compared to the same promotional period in 2023.

Hou Junyi, Vice President of J&T Express, commented, "Our robust performance during the 9.9 mega sale reflects the enormous growth potential of Southeast Asia's e-commerce market and demonstrates J&T's continued service enhancements in the region. Beyond e-commerce, we're also expanding into new sectors, offering reliable, efficient logistics solutions to more clients. We'll continue strengthening our network and investing in operational resources to deliver exceptional service as always."

J&T Express is expanding its partnerships with a more diverse client base across Southeast Asia. In Thailand, the Company has become the logistics partner for leading consumer finance brand KTC, Business for Healthy Brand Legacy Corp, Watsons, and Apple-authorized reseller SPVI, managing their online and offline orders. In the Philippines, J&T partnered with Dito, one of the country's top telecom operators, doubling its delivery volume during this year's 9.9 mega sale.

To meet growing demand and peak season volumes, J&T Express has continued to ramp up its local investments and network enhancements across Southeast Asia. By the end of August, the Company upgraded 11 sorting centers and added 9 distribution hubs across the Philippines, boosting sorting capacity by 1.5x. It also secured 1.5x additional third-party transport resources to support the surge in sorting, deliveries, and customer service during the shopping festival.

In Vietnam, J&T introduced 400 additional line-haul vehicles, and the Company's largest sorting center in Northern Vietnam is set to go live soon. Equipped with intelligent operational technology and advanced equipment, the center will automate every stage of the process, achieving a 99.99% accuracy rate in parcel handling and significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in China and Southeast Asia, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

