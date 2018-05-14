JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure

Since its founding in 1912 as the Japan Tourist Bureau, JTB has evolved with customers for over 100 years, serving as an agency to sell tickets and issue coupons for inbound tourists, planning and running tours in Japan. The JTB sells international and domestic travel packages for Japanese tourists, offering services for organizations including school excursions, corporate trips and MICE (meetings, incentives, convention and conference, exhibition and events), and continues to expand its global network. To leap forward, JTB established a new business domain called Multicultural Exchange Creation Business in April 2018, which offers solutions unique to JTB (products, services, information and systems) to create a panorama of multicultural exchanges on a global stage to inspire and evoke empathy. In its group management vision, JTB seeks to generate value that exceeds its customers' expectations and ensure success by integrating a human touch in a digital world. With an IT strategy in line with its business strategy, and by maximizing existing systems, JTB works to focus investments on growth fields and actively utilizes digital technologies.

As part of its IT strategy, JTB wanted to upgrade its system infrastructure in a way that it could support the business strategy more flexibly and improve performance as part of utilizing existing systems. Previously, the company built infrastructure on premises or deployed in the private cloud for each system. In upgrading hardware components of the infrastructure, it had faced increased initial cost for building each element separately and needed to reduce costs by consolidating infrastructure operations. JTB also needed to improve efficiency by consolidating separately-built infrastructures because they were vulnerable to seasonality due to the nature of the system for selling travel products. It was also indispensable to meet security requirements of each system.

To solve these challenges, JTB selected Oracle Cloud at Customer (IaaS), allowing use of Oracle Cloud services at its own data center, and Oracle Exadata Cloud at Customer as a database infrastructure. The following are the main benefits JTB chose to adopt Oracle Cloud at Customer:

Reduction of total cost of ownership (TCO): Reducing initial investment, management and maintenance costs with flat-rate pricing like public cloud; and comprehensive management operation services offered by Oracle

High performance and flexibility with the ability to allocate IT resources for Oracle Cloud at Customer (IaaS) and Oracle Exadata Cloud at Customer to support peak data traffic, and surge in transactions while benefitting from the proven performance of Oracle Exadata in cloud environment

Support for security requirements to ensure cloud flexibility while avoiding the need to take sensitive data outside the in-house data center

This system will be implemented, transferred and operated by NS Solutions Corporation, an Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider. Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider is one of Oracle's cloud partner programs that specifically certifies providers that have the skills, tools and processes required to build, implement, execute and manage Oracle and third party systems in Oracle Cloud Platform. NS Solutions is a one-stop service provider of Oracle Cloud implementation assessment, system transfer consultation, database migration service and operation/management service that supports customers from the stage of considering cloud migration through building and operating a system.

"Travel agency systems tend to be susceptible to high workloads in certain seasons and during events. It is essential to consolidate various systems and even out the entire processing to reduce costs. However, high system workloads do not always happen as we expect," said Kenichi Yajima, Senior Manager, Corporate Strategy, JTB. "Flexibly scalable infrastructure is indispensable. We cannot compromise on security requirements such as handling of sensitive data. Oracle Cloud at Customer (IaaS) has enabled us to strengthen security and performance while using the cloud service at a flat rate, regardless of seasonal fluctuations to run a system in a cost-efficient manner. We look forward to Oracle's cloud technologies' excellent performance and security in addition to its track record of use with databases."

