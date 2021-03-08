JTV® Announces First-Ever Jewelry Collaboration with Celtic Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced today the launch of a new jewelry collection by Grammy® and Emmy® nominated musician and composer, Máiréad Nesbitt – introducing Máiréad Nesbitt Jewelry.

For more than two decades, the Celtic Violinist has enchanted audiences with her award-winning musical talent. Now, Nesbitt, inspired by her Celtic heritage, music and the lush countryside of Ireland, continues to enchant with her whimsical jewelry collection.

"JTV is excited to be Máiréad Nesbitt's first-ever jewelry partner," said Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "Máiréad has an eclectic musical style that seamlessly transitions from Irish to Rock to Classical Music. This mastery of combining the 'old with the new' is carried over and reflected in her jewelry line as well, inspiring every wearer to celebrate what makes each of us unique."

Made with exquisite detail, the new collection of earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets features artisan finishes and genuine gemstones, set in precious metals. Each colorful piece tells a personal story, and includes subtle musical nods designed to create a harmonious look that is unique and sure to delight­­.

"I wanted to create a carefully curated collection that encapsulates the earthy, natural and vibrant colors of Ireland, while inspiring us all to find the beauty in everyday life," said Máiréad Nesbitt. "As an artist, I tend to find inspiration and beauty in the many things I love. I hope my whimsical and soulful jewelry line can help you to find your own inspiration and beauty no matter what life throws at us."

The Máiréad Nesbitt Jewelry collection retails for $50-$210 and is now available for purchase on JTV's ecommerce channels and will launch on its broadcast network beginning March 10, 2021. For more information on the JTV x Máiréad Nesbitt collection, visit JTV.com/mairead and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About Máiréad Nesbitt Jewelry

Máiréad Nesbitt Jewelry is a carefully curated, Celtic-inspired collection by Grammy® and Emmy® nominated musician and composer, Máiréad Nesbitt. Crafted with genuine gemstones set in precious metals, each colorful piece tells a personal story and includes subtle musical nods, designed to create a harmonious look that is unique and sure to delight the wearer­­.

SOURCE Jewelry Television

Related Links

https://www.jtv.com

