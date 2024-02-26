JTV® Expands Collection of Prazana® Lab-Grown Diamonds with New Styles and More Ways to Shop

The ultimate fusion of beauty and science™, Prazana® Lab-Grown Diamonds are available on JTV and JTV.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JTV®, the national jewelry retailer, broadcast network, and e-commerce platform, announced an expanded assortment of its Prazana® Lab-Grown Diamond jewelry and more ways to shop the fan-favorite collection. Prazana Lab-Grown Diamond jewelry will return to JTV broadcast channels nationwide on Wednesday, February 28 with an increased selection of stunning earrings, rings, necklaces, and more.

Lab-grown diamonds have the same optical, physical, and chemical properties as mined diamonds – placing them among the world's most coveted and celebrated gemstones. With the same brilliance and sparkle of top-tier mined diamonds, lab-grown diamonds can only be distinguished with tests using specialized equipment.

"Lab-grown diamonds are the epitome of elegance and glamour, and with new Prazana styles to choose from, we continue our commitment to offering extraordinary products at extraordinary prices," said Kris Kulesza, Chief Merchandising Officer of JTV. "From beautiful stud earrings to engagement rings, anniversary bands, and necklaces, JTV lab-grown diamonds offer a special piece for every occasion."

JTV's selection of lab-grown diamonds are expertly set in luxurious 14k yellow, white, rose gold, and sterling silver. Prazana Lab-Grown Diamonds stand out in white and splendid colors like yellow, pink, and blue and feature a variety of cuts, including round, princess, cushion, oval, radiant and emerald.

