JTV® Expands Popular Artisan Jewelry Line with the Launch of Artisan Collection of Brazil

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JTV, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced the launch of its new Artisan Collection of Brazil, expanding its popular Artisan Collection, which features hand-made jewelry from exotic locations around the globe.

The new collection features an array of stunningly eclectic jewelry and accessories influenced by Brazil, the vibrant country known for its world-class gemstones. Hand-made by local artisans in Brazil, and available exclusively through JTV's broadcast and ecommerce channels, the collection includes gorgeous jewelry pieces ranging from big and bold, to dainty and delicate. High-quality gemstones native to Brazil take center stage, like amethyst, tourmaline, quartz, citrine and other geodes set in brass and plated with precious metals to enhance the individuality of each stone.

"Brazil is one of the most prolific sources of world-class gemstones due to its diverse landscape of dense rain forests and long coastal plains," said Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "We were inspired to bring the country's natural masterpieces and artistry to the forefront with our newest Artisan Collection expansion as a way to share the rich history of jewelry and gemstones with our JTV jewelry enthusiasts, and the world."

JTV's first Artisan Collection launched in 2009, and put a spotlight on the heritage craftsmanship and jewelry styles of some of the most exotic and artistic locales in the world. Today, the intricate jewelry collection continues to highlight different cultures around the globe, and is home to some of JTV's best-selling brands: Artisan Collection of Bali™, Artisan Collection of India™, Artisan Collection of Ireland™, Artisan Collection of Israel™, Artisan Collection of Morocco™, Artisan Collection of Turkey™ and now, the Artisan Collection of Brazil.

Designed to spark curiosity into the dazzling world of jewelry and gemstones, the Artisan Collection of Brazil is available for purchase on JTV.com and JTV broadcast channels beginning March 4th with accessible price points ranging from $30-$200.

