JTV® Launches New Livestream Shopping Series with Jewel School Host Susan Thomas and In-House Jewelry Designer Tony Thompson

"Artisan of the South" premieres on JTV Extra on Monday, March 4 at 2 p.m. ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer, broadcast network, and e-commerce platform, today is thrilled to announce a new livestream shopping series. "Artisan of the South" follows popular Jewel School host and jewelry designer, Susan Thomas, alongside renowned jewelry designer, Tony Thompson, as they design and craft exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces to captivate and inspire jewelry lovers everywhere. JTV's newest show will premiere on Monday, March 4 at 2 p.m. ET on JTV Extra and live on the JTV Extra Facebook page.

Susan Thomas and Tony Thompson

With decades of jewelry design experience between them, Susan Thomas and Tony Thompson began collaborating in 2019. Artisan of the South will showcase their passion for the design process and their connection to East Tennessee and JTV jewelry lovers. The new series will take viewers from the earliest design stage to the finished piece with collectible, limited-edition items for purchase.

Committed to efficiency, the real-life couple prioritizes using stones sourced from jewelry that is no longer wearable or small lots of unused stock. Susan and Tony also strive to utilize as much repurposed metal as possible in the casting of their designs.

"Our design process is highly collaborative, resulting in jewelry that possesses a special essence," said Susan. "Tony is our in-house artisan and brings years of experience in crafting custom jewelry for JTV customers. His expertise guarantees that each piece is not only visually stunning but also built to last, allowing it to be cherished for generations to come."

"Susan and I work well together, and because we're both seasoned jewelry makers and designers, our collaboration on projects produces amazing results," added Tony. "I believe our viewers are in for an amazing interactive experience."

For more information about JTV and Artisan of the South, please visit JTV.com/Extra and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest, @jewelry on X, and @JTV_jewelrytelevision on TikTok.

