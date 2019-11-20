JTV Launches Paula Deen Jewelry Collection

The collection features necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings, symbolizing the most meaningful parts of Deen's life and inspired by the rich heritage and easy coastal feel of Savannah, Georgia, her adopted and beloved hometown. Items range from jewelry staples such as large hoops and pearl accents, to filigree styles with intricate details reminiscent of Savannah architecture, to seashell designs and flowing tassels indicative of the coastline. Long and adjustable length necklaces and two-tone details ensure the collection offers the versatility to complement every style.

"Even when I worked in my restaurants in my greasy clothes all those years, I always wore big earrings so I could show off my personality and feel a bit more put together. Jewelry gives me an extra dose of confidence no matter the occasion," said Deen. "I wear my hoops often – even when cooking because they're easy to wear and so versatile, but I also absolutely love the seashell necklace. It makes me think of my husband, Michael, who spends a lot of time on the water as a docking pilot, and of Savannah's beautiful coast. The pieces in my new collection are absolutely beautiful, fun and affordable, so it's really hard to pick just one favorite!"

"We are really proud of this collection because we believe we captured the essence of what's most important in Paula's life and style, yet it's versatile enough to fit every woman's wardrobe," said Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "We put a lot of thought into ensuring all of our jewelry offers a great value, is trend-right and can be styled to complement every woman's personal fashion," she continued.

The national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, JTV, in partnership with Deen, will present the collection on November 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET and November 21 at 6:00 p.m. ET. To learn more about the collection or to find JTV in your area, visit the JTV Channel Finder or JTV.com/Paula. Additional jewelry items will be available in Paula Deen stores.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 25-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2017. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Jewelry Television

Related Links

http://JTV.com

