JTV® Partners with Hallmark to Launch Exclusive Jewelry Collections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today announced five exclusive new jewelry collections launching in partnership with Hallmark Diamonds ®, the global greeting card manufacturer's signature line of licensed jewelry.

Designed exclusively for JTV, the new Hallmark Diamonds collections feature timeless styles that represent the special moments, milestones and relationships in our lives. During a time when it is more important than ever to spread cheer and celebrate what matters most, each piece serves as a special keepsake that helps keep loved ones emotionally connected.

"JTV aims to encourage and inspire through our meaningful jewelry designs that symbolize life's special moments," said Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "We're thrilled to partner with Hallmark to offer captivating designs that honor the symbols and values that make your heart sparkle."

Embodying the legacy of the iconic Hallmark crown and all it stands for, the Hallmark Diamonds jewelry collection helps you tell your unique story and celebrate the things that are close to your heart. Expressions of love, inspiration, friendship, joy and family and are the foundation of the collections' designs.

"For more than 100 years, Hallmark has helped make the world a more emotionally connected place by capturing and celebrating meaningful milestones and the everyday moments in between," said Jill Shuler, Hallmark Global Brand Licensing Director. "The stunning diamond pieces in each collection are more than just beautiful and stylish accessories – they're thoughtful keepsakes filled with deep meaning that will celebrate your story for years to come."

The unique and symbolic JTV x Hallmark Diamonds collections include All My Heart, Creature Comforts, Happiness Blooms, and Let Your Faith Shine. Each line features beautiful diamond jewelry pieces set in silver and 14k yellow, white and rose gold.

The exclusive Hallmark Diamonds collections will be available for purchase on JTV's broadcast and ecommerce channels beginning March 25 with price points ranging from $93-$213. For more information on the JTV x Hallmark Diamonds collections, visit JTV.com and follow JTV on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. For more about Hallmark, visit Hallmark.com and follow the company's social pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including about 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

