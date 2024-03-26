JTV® Shares Top Jewelry Trends and How To Update Your Look for Spring on a Budget

From chic classics to bold layers, JTV offers leading styles and gifts fit for any budget

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer, broadcast network, and e-commerce platform, has made gift buying easier than ever with a guide to the top trends and must-have jewelry pieces for spring. From sleek staples like sterling silver to statement pieces that celebrate the colors of the season, JTV's team of skilled gemologists, diamond experts, jewelry buyers, and stylists have outlined the latest styles and affordable looks for jewelry lovers.

JTV's spring insights help customers shop emerging jewelry styles and curate their own accessory collections. With a mission to open the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone, JTV has become a trusted leader in identifying trends within the jewelry world, providing a seamless shopping experience for consumers on JTV.com and broadcast channels nationwide.

Spring trends in jewelry for 2024 include:

Pretty in Peach – Peach has been named the 2024 Color of the Year and couldn't be more refreshing for a spring reset. Jewelry lovers can incorporate the calming, feminine color into their wardrobe with dazzling morganite pieces.

Peach has been named the 2024 Color of the Year and couldn't be more refreshing for a spring reset. Jewelry lovers can incorporate the calming, feminine color into their wardrobe with dazzling morganite pieces. Colorful Layers – Boho layers inspired by the vibrant colors of the season are beaded and bedazzled for a creative, casual ensemble. JTV has a large selection of beaded jewelry under $100 to create a fun look with long necklaces or stacks of colorful bracelets.

Boho layers inspired by the vibrant colors of the season are beaded and bedazzled for a creative, casual ensemble. JTV has a large selection of beaded jewelry under to create a fun look with long necklaces or stacks of colorful bracelets. Summer of the Sea – This spring, take inspiration from the ocean and treasures from mother nature to transport you to a coastal paradise. Gems like aquamarine, larimar, and shell will be the perfect addition to any outfit.

This spring, take inspiration from the ocean and treasures from mother nature to transport you to a coastal paradise. Gems like aquamarine, larimar, and shell will be the perfect addition to any outfit. Chic Classics – 2024 is seeing a resurgence of investment-worthy classics that make minimalism look luxe. Timeless items like tennis bracelets, hoop earrings, and diamond studs are a must-have in any jewelry collection.

2024 is seeing a resurgence of investment-worthy classics that make minimalism look luxe. Timeless items like tennis bracelets, hoop earrings, and diamond studs are a must-have in any jewelry collection. Shiny and Sleek – Sterling silver jewelry will feel bright and airy this spring with the sleek metal reflecting off the returning sun. From chains to bold bangles and hoops, glistening sterling silver is the final touch to a modern look. Stunning and affordable, JTV sterling silver jewelry under $75 makes a great gift option for family and friends as well.

For more information about JTV, please visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest, @jewelry on X, and @JTV_jewelrytelevision on TikTok.

About JTV

JTV® is a leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 30-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to approximately 80 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Pinterest TikTok, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Jewelry Television