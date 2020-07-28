Judah Skoff Joins Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis as Litigation Partner

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is pleased to announce that Judah Skoff has joined the firm as a partner in the Litigation Department. Mr. Skoff concentrates his practice in complex civil and commercial litigation, with a particular focus on business disputes such as contract claims, creditors' rights, bankruptcy and other insolvency litigation, business divorces, partnership disputes, real estate litigation and construction litigation.

Mr. Skoff has represented a broad range of clients, including joint venturers, startups, partners, banks, large and mid-market businesses, trustees, insurance companies, developers, lenders and special servicers. He has litigated a wide array of claims in the business and insolvency contexts, including those involving claims of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, business and traditional torts, fraudulent transfers, preferences, negligent design, and professional negligence.

Speaking on behalf of the firm, Litigation Department Chair John D. North comments: "We are very happy to welcome Judah Skoff to Greenbaum. His well-developed practice in business litigation and his expertise in creditors' rights adds to our existing depth in those areas of practice."

Mr. Skoff adds: "Greenbaum is home to some of the best litigators in New Jersey, and I look forward to deepening that bench and adding to the firm's breadth in New York. There's a great synergy between my experience and Greenbaum's existing practice, and I'm very excited to build upon and expand what we offer to clients."

Mr. Skoff is a member of the firm's Alternative Dispute Resolution, Banking & Financial Services Litigation, and Bankruptcy & Financial Restructuring Practice Groups. He is based in our Woodbridge office and can be reached at 732.476.2396 or [email protected].

To learn more about Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP, please visit our website: www.greenbaumlaw.com.

Media Contacts:

Diana Parker [email protected] 732.476.2464

Erin Faltin [email protected] 732.476.3278

SOURCE Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP

Related Links

http://www.greenbaumlaw.com

