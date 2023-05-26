Judges for Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Competition Have Been Announced

News provided by

Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

26 May, 2023, 08:36 ET

Live Action Competition/International Competition: Maki Sakai, Masato Hagiwara, Satoko Yokohama

Live Action Competition/Asia International Competition & Non-Fiction Competition: Adam Torel, Daishi Matsunaga, MEGUMI

Live Action Competition/Japan Competition & Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia: Yayako Uchida, Douglass Montgomery, Yūki Yamato

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award Qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 announced the jury members of Live Action Competition (International, Asia International and Japan), Non-Fiction Competition and Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia. Best short award winners of each Live Action and Non-Fiction competition will be eligible for the nomination of the following year's Academy Award®.

SSFF & ASIA 2023 Awards
SSFF & ASIA 2023 Awards

Since last year, in order to take a wider view of international perspectives, the judges in the Asia International category will judge the Non-Fiction Competition, and the judges of the Japan Competition will judge the Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia.

https://shortshorts.org/2023/en/jury/

  • Live Action Competition/International Competition Judges:

 34 nominated films among 2282 submissions form 97 countries and regions
Maki Sakai (Actor)/
 Masato Hagiwara (Actor)/
 Satoko Yokohama (Film director / screenwriter)

  • Live Action Competition/Asia International Competition Judges:

23 nominated films among 593 submissions from 22 countries and regions

  • Live Action Competition/ Non-Fiction Competition Judges:

13 nominated films among 290 submissions from 59 countries and regions
Adam Torel (Producer/Distributor)/
Daishi Matsunaga (Film director)/
 MEGUMI (Actor/producer

 Live Action Competition/Japan Competition Judges

22 nominated films among 234 submissions

Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia:

16 nominated films among 363 submissions from 53 countries and regions
Yayako Uchida (Essayist)/
Douglass Montgomery (Global Media Executive)/
Yūki Yamato (Film director

The award ceremony will be held on June 26th (Mon) and the SSFF & ASIA 2023 Grand Prix = George Lucas Award will be selected from among Live Action Competition, Non-Fiction Competition, Animation Competition winners.

Media Contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
0354748201
[email protected] 

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

