Judges for Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Competition Have Been Announced
26 May, 2023, 08:36 ET
Live Action Competition/International Competition: Maki Sakai, Masato Hagiwara, Satoko Yokohama
Live Action Competition/Asia International Competition & Non-Fiction Competition: Adam Torel, Daishi Matsunaga, MEGUMI
Live Action Competition/Japan Competition & Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia: Yayako Uchida, Douglass Montgomery, Yūki Yamato
SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award Qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 announced the jury members of Live Action Competition (International, Asia International and Japan), Non-Fiction Competition and Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia. Best short award winners of each Live Action and Non-Fiction competition will be eligible for the nomination of the following year's Academy Award®.
Since last year, in order to take a wider view of international perspectives, the judges in the Asia International category will judge the Non-Fiction Competition, and the judges of the Japan Competition will judge the Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia.
https://shortshorts.org/2023/en/jury/
- Live Action Competition/International Competition Judges:
34 nominated films among 2282 submissions form 97 countries and regions
Maki Sakai (Actor)/
Masato Hagiwara (Actor)/
Satoko Yokohama (Film director / screenwriter)
- Live Action Competition/Asia International Competition Judges:
23 nominated films among 593 submissions from 22 countries and regions
- Live Action Competition/ Non-Fiction Competition Judges:
13 nominated films among 290 submissions from 59 countries and regions
Adam Torel (Producer/Distributor)/
Daishi Matsunaga (Film director)/
MEGUMI (Actor/producer）
■ Live Action Competition/Japan Competition Judges：
22 nominated films among 234 submissions
Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia:
16 nominated films among 363 submissions from 53 countries and regions
Yayako Uchida (Essayist)/
Douglass Montgomery (Global Media Executive)/
Yūki Yamato (Film director）
The award ceremony will be held on June 26th (Mon) and the SSFF & ASIA 2023 Grand Prix = George Lucas Award will be selected from among Live Action Competition, Non-Fiction Competition, Animation Competition winners.
Media Contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
0354748201
[email protected]
SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival
