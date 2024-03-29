Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2024 Outline Announcement

The theme of the 26th edition is "Illuminate Your Life"

From June 4 to 17. Online Screening starts from Thursday April 25

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2024, one of Asia's largest international short film festivals accredited by the US Academy Awards®, will be held from June 4 (Tue) to June 17 (Mon) at multiple venues in Tokyo and online. The online venue will start streaming a part of the program from April 25 (Thu).

https://www.shortshorts.org/2024/en/index.html

SSFF & ASIA 2024

4,936 submissions from 114 countries and regions!

112 AI-based short film submissions

Because of their time scale, short films can nimbly reflect the "now'' of the world as witnessed by the filmmaker on topics such as war, disaster, migration and gender.

This year began with news of ongoing conflicts and disasters. SSFF & ASIA will present films that illuminate "life," "living" and the "world" that surrounds them under the theme "Illuminate Your Life." We hope these films will shine a light on the lives of viewers, creating a place where empathy, discovery, and emotion are ignited, and an opportunity to open one's eyes to the world.

For the first time in the history of the festival, there will be a short film produced entirely by AI, a story set in a Palestinian refugee camp, a documentary made from smartphone footage of survivors of a missile attack, and a film that appeals to diversity, depicted against the backdrop of religious and cultural differences.

The complete SSFF & ASIA 2024 lineup will be announced on Thu April 25, including the five categories that will be nominated for next year's Academy Awards (Live Action, Nonfiction, and Animation).

First ever online marketplace for short film creators & contents

A contest for festival promotional video, the winner of which will be decided by NFT voting

Last year, SSFF & ASIA launched LIFE LOG BOX, a platform for the asset management of creators.

The 2024 festival will launch an online market for the first time, connecting the works of creators who have participated in the festival in the past with distributors, online platforms, broadcasters and film festivals, and create business opportunities for both parties.

In addition, the Illuminate SSFF & ASIA 2024 Movie Contest, a promotional video contest for SSFF & ASIA 2024, will be held in conjunction with the Festival and LIFE LOG BOX. NFT voting will determine the winner, which will be announced at the Festival's opening ceremony on June 4 (Tue).

Movie Contest URL https://lifelogbox.com/illuminate-ssff-asia-2024-movie-contest

