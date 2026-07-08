Judson Senior Living Brings Innovative Memory Care Neighborhood to Northeast Ohio

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Judson Senior Living, a trusted non-profit leader with a 120-year legacy, today breaks ground on a transformative memory care neighborhood at its premier South Franklin Circle campus. This strategic expansion reflects Judson's commitment to supporting individuals living with dementia and providing families across Northeast Ohio with compassionate, specialized care.

New Memory Care Neighborhood at Judson Senior Living

This new neighborhood reimagines memory care. It will feature an innovative small-home model. Designed around intimate households, where residents can experience the comfort, familiarity, and rhythms of everyday life. Every detail has been planned to foster meaningful connections, promote independence, and create a true sense of belonging – all while incorporating advanced care technology and modern safety features. The neighborhood will include three small homes serving up to 36 residents, each designed with space for future expansion. Judson anticipates welcoming residents to the new neighborhood in late 2027.

What sets Judson apart is not only the innovative small-home neighborhood but also the philosophy of care that brings it to life. As one of only a select number of organizations nationwide to earn Comfort Matters® accreditation, Judson embraces this nationally recognized, person-centered approach that focuses on comfort, dignity, purpose, and quality of life for individuals living with dementia at every stage of their journey.

"This neighborhood represents so much more than a new building," said Judson President & CEO Kendra J. Urdzik. "It reflects our deep belief that every person living with memory loss deserves to be known, valued and supported in ways that honor who they are. We are creating a place where residents can continue to experience joy, meaningful relationships and moments of purpose, while families have the confidence and peace of mind that their loved ones are surrounded by compassionate, expert care every day."

"As dementia continues to increase alongside an aging population, Judson is meeting this urgent market need head-on, delivering a new standard of excellence that honors the individuality of every resident we serve," said Urdzik.

The A. William & Joanne Reynolds Memory Care Neighborhood is made possible in part by the generosity of Bill & Jo Reynolds and other donors whose philanthropic support is helping to bring the vision to life. "Philanthropy has provided critical momentum for the development of this neighborhood, helping fund key elements of the design, amenities, and resident-centered programming," said Urdzik.

Our donors recognize both the growing need and the opportunity to create something truly transformative for older adults and their families. Their generosity will have a lasting impact for generations to come."

Construction will commence in July 2026 following the groundbreaking. This vital investment allows Judson to continue its longstanding mission of bringing community to life, delivering compassionate innovation that directly addresses a major national aging challenge.

About Judson Senior Living:

For 120 years, Judson Senior Living has set the standard for exceptional older-adult living in Northeast Ohio. As a non-denominational, not-for-profit organization, our mission is rooted in fostering a profound sense of community and belonging. Judson's unique footprint spans the region's most desirable locations: the cultural hub of Judson Manor in University Circle, the historic charm of Judson Park in Cleveland Heights, the scenic elegance of South Franklin Circle in Chagrin Falls, and the flexibility of our Judson Link Membership program. Offering a complete continuum of care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support, Rehabilitation, and Skilled Nursing, Judson empowers residents to live fully at every stage of life.

For more information about Judson Senior Living, visit www.judsonsmartliving.org

For more information about the New Memory Care Neighborhood at Judson, visit www.judsonsmartliving.org/foundation/reynoldsneighborhood

Media Contact:

Dianna Huckestein, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, [email protected], 216-791-2990

SOURCE Judson Senior Living