Judson Senior Living Launches Judson Link Membership Rebrand

CLEVELAND, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Judson Senior Living is proud to announce the official evolution of its at-home membership program, rebranding it as Judson Link. This transformation marks a strategic shift to a premier, lifestyle-curated model designed to serve the next generation of independent seniors. As the program enters its 20th year, this milestone presents the perfect opportunity to refresh its identity and better align with the evolving needs of older adults.

The rebranding is the result of extensive research aimed at helping seniors better connect with the membership's core value. Market data revealed that the previous name caused confusion with traditional medical home care services. By establishing a standalone identity, Judson Link proudly highlights its premier lifestyle services, making them more accessible and perfectly aligned with Judson's broader innovations.

Members gain access to lifestyle-driven practical resources and support amenities, including clinical care management, wellness programs, social work support, cultural and arts activities, dining, and community transportation. The Judson Link membership offers older adults curated social and cultural opportunities that empower them to thrive in their own homes, delivering the best of both worlds in a seamless experience.

"Judson Link is far more than a name change; it is our members' key to a curated life," said Dianna Huckestein, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We handle the logistics so that our members can focus entirely on living."

A Virtual Fourth Campus

Judson Link functions as a virtual fourth campus, offering a seamless bridge between a member's current residence and the vibrant lifestyle of Judson's physical communities. Members enjoy immediate access to amenities, cultural partnerships, and healthcare security without the requirement to move into a campus building.

To support this enhanced mission, Judson has elevated the program's leadership by appointing a dedicated Executive Director and a specialized Nurse Liaison to ensure streamlined service and deep relationship-building.

Rolling Out the Future

The rebranding initiative officially launched to the public this month. By decoupling the Judson experience from a specific geographic zip code, Judson Link establishes a scalable, portable model that positions Judson as a premier leader in the future of independent aging.

About Judson Senior Living

Judson Senior Living is a not-for-profit, non-denominational organization dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults in Northeast Ohio. Since 1906, we have been committed to providing exceptional care and services through our premier locations, including Judson Park in Cleveland Heights, Judson Manor in University Circle, South Franklin Circle in Chagrin Falls, and our Judson Link Membership Community. As a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), we offer comprehensive services including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support, Short-Term Rehabilitation, Long-Term Skilled Nursing Care, Hospice, and various collaborative outreach initiatives. At Judson, we embrace a culture of community and belonging.

For more information about Judson Link visit https://judsonsmartliving.org/at-home-membership/

Media Contact:

Dianna Huckestein, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, [email protected], 216-791-2990

SOURCE Judson Senior Living